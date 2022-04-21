FirstEnergy Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Reports first quarter GAAP earnings of $0.51 per share and operating (non-GAAP) earnings of $0.60 per share, in line with guidance midpoint





AKRON, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today reported first quarter 2022 GAAP earnings of $288 million, or $0.51 per basic share of common stock ($0.50 diluted), on revenue of $3.0 billion. In the first quarter of 2021, the company reported GAAP earnings of $335 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.7 billion. Results for both periods include the impact of special items listed below.

Operating (non-GAAP) earnings* for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.60 per share, at the midpoint of the company's earnings guidance for the quarter. Operating (non-GAAP) earnings in the first quarter of 2021 were $0.69 per share.

"We're off to a solid start in 2022, and I'm excited about our progress and future," said Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer. "Across FirstEnergy, we're advancing our transformation plan to become an industry-leading company that delivers value to our customers, communities and investors, while building a culture based on our core values where employees can thrive. This year, we're further strengthening our company through our ongoing cultural and operational transformation, implementing solutions that anticipate and respond to customer needs, and making sustainable investments to support grid modernization, service reliability and the energy transition."

For the second quarter of 2022, FirstEnergy is providing a GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) earnings forecast range of $265 million to $320 million, or $0.46 to $0.56 per share, based on 571 million shares outstanding.

In addition, the company is updating its full-year 2022 GAAP earnings forecast range to $1,355 million to $1,470 million, or $2.37 to $2.57 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding. FirstEnergy also affirmed its full-year 2022 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance range of $1,315 million to $1,430 million, or $2.30 to $2.50 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding.

First Quarter Results

In FirstEnergy's Regulated Distribution business, first quarter 2022 operating results reflect the impacts of certain accounting policy changes, rate credits that were provided to Ohio customers under a previously approved stipulation and share dilution related to the common equity financing transaction that closed at the end of 2021.

Excluding these items, operating results in the Regulated Distribution business declined slightly as a result of higher operating expenses associated with planned outage work and higher storm costs, partially offset by higher customer demand and the continued economic recovery in the commercial and industrial segments.

Total distribution deliveries increased 3.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Residential sales increased 2.2% as a result of higher weather-related usage. Commercial deliveries increased 7.6%, while sales to industrial customers increased 2.5%. When adjusted for the impact of weather, total deliveries increased 1.4% as a result of higher demand from commercial and industrial customers, partially offset by a slight decrease in usage by residential customers.

In the Regulated Transmission business, operating results for the first quarter of 2022 increased due to the company's ongoing Energizing the Future capital investment program.

In Corporate/Other, operating results improved from 2021 due to lower interest expense from the early redemption of FE Corp debt and higher returns on certain passive investments.



Consolidated GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) to Operating (Non-GAAP) EPS* Reconciliation







First Quarter

2022 Estimates







2022 2021

Second Quarter Full Year



Net Income (GAAP) - $M

$288 $335

$265 – $320 $1,355 - $1,470



Basic EPS (GAAP)

$0.51 $0.62

$0.46 – $0.56 $ 2.37 - $2.57



Excluding Special Items*:

















Regulatory charges

0.01 0.04

— 0.01





Investigation and other related costs (credits)

0.01 0.03

— (0.15)





Debt-related costs

0.06 —

— 0.06





Strategic transaction costs

0.01 —

— 0.01





Total Special Items*

0.09 0.07

— (0.07)



Operating EPS (Non-GAAP)

$0.60 $0.69

$0.46 – $0.56 $2.30 – $2.50





















Per share amounts for the special items above are based on the after-tax effect of each item divided by the number of shares outstanding for the period. The current and deferred income tax effect was calculated by applying the subsidiaries' statutory tax rate to the pre-tax amount if deductible/taxable. The income tax rate ranges from 21% to 29%. Basic EPS (GAAP) and Operating EPS (Non-GAAP) is based on 570 million shares for the First Quarter 2022, 571 million shares for the Second Quarter and Full Year 2022, and 543 million shares for the First Quarter 2021.



Non-GAAP financial measures

* Operating earnings (loss) excludes "special items" as described below, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. Special items represent charges incurred or benefits realized that management believes are not indicative of, or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's ongoing core activities and results of operations or otherwise warrant separate classification. Special items are not necessarily non-recurring. Management uses Operating earnings (loss) and Operating earnings (loss) per share to evaluate the Company's performance and manage its operations and frequently references these non-GAAP financial measures in its decision making, using them to facilitate historical and ongoing performance comparisons. Additionally, management uses Operating earnings (loss) per share by segment to further evaluate the Company's performance by segment and references this non-GAAP financial measure in its decision making.

Operating earnings (loss) per share and Operating earnings (loss) per share for each segment is calculated by dividing Operating earnings (loss), which excludes special items as discussed herein, for the periods presented by the number of shares outstanding. Basic EPS (GAAP) and Operating EPS (Non-GAAP) is based on 570 million shares in the first quarter of 2022, 543 million shares for the first quarter of 2021, and 571 million shares for the second quarter and full year of 2022. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures of Operating earnings (loss) and Operating earnings (loss) per share and Operating earnings (loss) per share by segment provide consistent and comparable measures of performance of its businesses on an ongoing basis. Management also believes that such measures are useful to shareholders and other interested parties to understand performance trends and evaluate the Company against its peer group by presenting period-over-period operating results without the effect of certain charges or benefits that may not be consistent or comparable across periods or across the Company's peer group. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to complement, and are not considered as alternatives to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Also, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, FirstEnergy has provided, where possible without unreasonable effort, quantitative reconciliations within this presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements include declarations regarding management's intents, beliefs and current expectations. These statements typically contain, but are not limited to, the terms "anticipate," "potential," "expect," "forecast," "target," "will," "intend," "believe," "project," "estimate," "plan" and similar words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, which may include the following the potential liabilities, increased costs and unanticipated developments resulting from government investigations and agreements, including those associated with compliance with or failure to comply with the Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio; the risks and uncertainties associated with government investigations and audits regarding Ohio House Bill 6, as passed by Ohio's 133rd General Assembly ("HB 6") and related matters, including potential adverse impacts on federal or state regulatory matters, including, but not limited to, matters relating to rates; the risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration, mediation, and similar proceedings, particularly regarding HB 6 related matters, including risks associated with obtaining court approval of the definitive settlement agreement in the derivative shareholder lawsuits; weather conditions, such as temperature variations and severe weather conditions, or other natural disasters affecting future operating results and associated regulatory actions or outcomes in response to such conditions; legislative and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, matters related to rates, compliance and enforcement activity, cybersecurity, and climate change; the ability to accomplish or realize anticipated benefits from our FE Forward initiative and our other strategic and financial goals, including, but not limited to, overcoming current uncertainties and challenges associated with the ongoing government investigations, executing our transmission and distribution investment plans, greenhouse gas reduction goals, controlling costs, improving our credit metrics, growing earnings, strengthening our balance sheet, and satisfying the conditions necessary to close the sale of the minority interest in FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC; the risks associated with cyber-attacks and other disruptions to our, or our vendors', information technology system, which may compromise our operations, and data security breaches of sensitive data, intellectual property and proprietary or personally identifiable information; mitigating exposure for remedial activities associated with retired and formerly owned electric generation assets; the ability to access the public securities and other capital and credit markets in accordance with our financial plans, the cost of such capital and overall condition of the capital and credit markets affecting us, including the increasing number of financial institutions evaluating the impact of climate change on their investment decisions; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impacts to our business, operations and financial condition resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, disruption of businesses in our territories, supply chain disruptions, additional costs, workforce impacts and governmental and regulatory responses to the pandemic, such as moratoriums on utility disconnections and workforce vaccination mandates; actions that may be taken by credit rating agencies that could negatively affect either our access to or terms of financing or our financial condition and liquidity; changes in assumptions regarding factors such as economic conditions within our territories, the reliability of our transmission and distribution system, or the availability of capital or other resources supporting identified transmission and distribution investment opportunities; changes in customers' demand for power, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, the impact of climate change, or energy efficiency and peak demand reduction mandates; changes in national and regional economic conditions, including recession and inflationary pressure, affecting us and/or our customers and those vendors with which we do business; the potential of non-compliance with debt covenants in our credit facilities; the ability to comply with applicable reliability standards and energy efficiency and peak demand reduction mandates; changes to environmental laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, those related to climate change; changing market conditions affecting the measurement of certain liabilities and the value of assets held in our pension trusts, or causing us to make contributions sooner, or in amounts that are larger, than currently anticipated; labor disruptions by our unionized workforce; changes to significant accounting policies; any changes in tax laws or regulations, or adverse tax audit results or rulings; the risks and other factors discussed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Dividends declared from time to time on FirstEnergy Corp.'s common stock during any period may in the aggregate vary from prior periods due to circumstances considered by FirstEnergy Corp.'s Board of Directors at the time of the actual declarations. A security rating is not a recommendation to buy or hold securities and is subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency. Each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating. These forward-looking statements are also qualified by, and should be read together with, the risk factors included in FirstEnergy Corp.'s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing review of factors also should not be construed as exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor assess the impact of any such factor on FirstEnergy Corp.'s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. FirstEnergy Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise, except as required by law, any forward-looking statements contained herein or in the information incorporated by reference as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

