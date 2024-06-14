FirstEnergy Electric Companies Prepared to Handle Early Summer Heat Wave

Companies offer tips on how to use electricity wisely this season

AKRON, Ohio, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) distribution and transmission system is prepared to meet the anticipated increase in customer electricity usage associated with summer's first heat wave expected to spread across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions beginning early next week.

Wade Smith, President of FirstEnergy's Utilities: "Our comprehensive system inspections and maintenance programs help ensure system reliability when temperatures climb to 90+ degrees and customers depend on us to stay comfortable. From western Ohio to the New Jersey shore, our electric system is designed and maintained to operate safely and effectively even in extreme weather conditions. Customers can take steps to beat the heat while also managing their electricity bill this summer."

The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:

Set thermostats as high as comfort will allow.

Use fans – moving air cools skin faster, resulting in greater comfort on hot days.

During sunny weather, close drapes or blinds on windows facing the sun to prevent direct radiant heating from impacting interior temperatures.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home and to reduce the temperature before arrival back home.

Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent hot air from sneaking into your home.

Check air conditioner and furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing HVAC systems to work harder than necessary.

Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the hottest hours of the day. The less heat produced at home, the less work the air conditioner must do.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist .

In preparation for the hot summer months, proactive equipment inspections included using thermovision cameras to capture infrared images of electrical equipment, helping detect potential problems within substations and on power lines that cannot be observed during regular visual inspections. The infrared technology shows heat on a color scale, with brighter colors or "hot spots" indicating areas that could need repairs. These images can identify equipment issues such as loose connections, corrosion and load imbalances, and utility workers are able to make repairs to prevent potential power outages in the future. Helicopter patrols were also used to inspect FirstEnergy transmission lines before the high-demand summer season.

In addition to proactive maintenance and inspections, FirstEnergy's electric companies are reviewing staffing levels and hot weather operational procedures to ensure any localized power outages caused by excessive heat are handled promptly. The companies will also delay any non-critical, planned outage work scheduled for next week in areas with extreme heat.

Company employees are also receiving briefings about what steps they can take to stay safe when the heat index rises due to the hot and humid conditions. Proper hydration, enhanced situational awareness, adjusting work schedules and paying close attention to the condition of fellow employees on the job site are some of the steps that are taken to prevent heat exhaustion or other heat-related illnesses.

