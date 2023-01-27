FirstEnergy Foundation Presents "Gifts of the Season" to Charitable Organizations in Potomac Edison's Service Area

Local gifts totaling $36,500 are part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual holiday campaign

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted surprise "Gifts of the Season" totaling $36,500 to two local nonprofits that are working to make lives better in communities within the Potomac Edison service area.

The recipients of this year's gifts are Girls Inc. and the Asian American Center of Frederick. Both organizations provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, included and respected," said Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy's Maryland Operations. "The organizations were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified nonprofits in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

The $20,000 grant to Girls Inc. will be used to help fund the organization's after school program for girls who lack family and economic stability in their lives. The organization transports girls to its center from 11 different schools each day where they are provided with a healthy snack, homework assistance and age-appropriate educational programs that foster the development of a healthy lifestyle, focus on academic enrichment and provide appropriate social and emotional support. Girls Inc. serves more than 250 girls annually at its center and another 3,000 girls at outreach sites.

"We are thrilled to accept this generous donation, which will help us better the young women in our community," said Maureen Grove, executive director of Girl's Inc. "It is our long-term goal for girls to be healthy, educated, economically secure and positioned for a successful adulthood."

A $16,500 grant is being presented to the Asian American Center of Frederick, a community-based organization that serves low-income, minority and immigrant populations in western Maryland with a vision of equity in access to healthcare, employment, housing and human services. The organization plans to use the grant money to support operations and purchase materials for programmatic activities, including its Annual Community Health Fair, Citizenship and Integration Services, Financial Literacy Education, Senior Volunteer Programs and Early Childhood Development workshops.

"We appreciate The FirstEnergy Foundation's commitment to strengthening our community," said Elizabeth Chung, AACF's executive director. "We base our approach on three pillars – Enhance, Empower, Enrich – and strive to support our clients to become fully independent and contributing members of our society."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp .

Editor's Note: Photos of the Gifts of the Season being presented to organizations by FirstEnergy representatives are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.