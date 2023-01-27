FirstEnergy Foundation Presents "Gifts of the Season" Totaling $40,000 to Charitable Organizations in Met-Ed's Service Area

Gifts are part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual holiday philanthropic campaign

READING, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted surprise "Gifts of the Season" totaling $40,000 to four local nonprofits that are working to make lives better in communities within Met-Ed's service area.

The recipients of this year's gifts are organizations that provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals of all ages across southeastern and northeastern Pennsylvania:

Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties in Bethlehem , ($10,000) – The Arc champions a life of inclusion, opportunity and equity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its Infusion of Inclusion program aims to create a more inclusive Lehigh Valley by educating children and establishing accepting, inclusive, kind beliefs in the next generation of leaders while they are young. The gift will support expanding the program to the Easton Area School District.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels safe, valued, included and respected," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "The winners were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers in 14 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

