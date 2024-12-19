FirstEnergy Foundation Surprises West Virginia Agencies with "Gifts of the Season" Totaling Nearly $20,000

Recipients provide key services to communities within Mon Power's service area

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power, a FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) electric company, recently presented surprise $6,650 donations to three nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the quality of life in West Virginia communities served by the company. The gifts were presented on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign.

The recipients of this year's gifts are Libera, Inc., the West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council (WVSILC) and Centers Against Violence, which all serve residents in need.

Watch a video explaining how these FirstEnergy Foundation grants will strengthen West Virginia communities on FirstEnergy's YouTube channel.

Lorna Wisham, President of the FirstEnergy Foundation: "We're pleased to make these donations to organizations that are doing extraordinary work and providing meaningful support to the West Virginia communities we serve. The recipients were chosen by FirstEnergy employees, who identified organizations in their local areas that strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved individuals."

Libera, Inc., is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building brighter futures for youth and young women in West Virginia. Founded in 2015, Libera has traveled across the state listening to girls' stories, connecting them to resources and helping them find hope. Libera's programs meet girls where they are in life and provide access to mentorship, education and employment opportunities. Libera plans to apply the funds toward a proposed community center and transitional housing facility in Morgantown, located in the heart of Mon Power's service area.

Kelsey Riggi, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Libera: "This donation from the FirstEnergy Foundation is a meaningful step toward our proposed facility, which would enable us to provide housing to vulnerable young women as well as a community center for all those we serve."

WVSILC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the value, equality, full inclusion and freedom of choice for all West Virginians with disabilities. The organization is guided by the independent living philosophy, which seeks to maximize the leadership, empowerment, independence and productivity of individuals with disabilities. WVSILC plans to use its donation toward the purchase of equipment for a member wellness center at its headquarters in Saint Albans, West Virginia.

Jerry Boyko, Executive Director, WVSILC: "A wellness center with exercise equipment that is accessible for people with disabilities has been on our wish list for some time. We're grateful to the FirstEnergy Foundation for helping us to move forward with this project that will enable West Virginians with disabilities to get and remain healthy."

Centers Against Violence, formerly Women's Aid in Crisis, provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, elder abuse and dating violence in Barbour, Braxton, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties. Its services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, an emergency shelter, medical advocacy, legal advocacy, crisis intervention, supportive services, educational and support groups, transportation, referral to community services and assistance in obtaining housing, legal, occupational and financial services. The Centers Against Violence staff and volunteers also offer community education to schools, civic groups and community organizations in its service area.

Jennifer "JJ" Johnson, Executive Director, Centers Against Violence: "We are so appreciative of this gracious donation from the FirstEnergy Foundation, which will allow us to help more clients get their basic needs met in a lot of different ways."

The "Gifts of the Season" initiative was created in 2016 to support programs and nonprofit organizations that align with FirstEnergy's core value of diversity, equity and inclusion. Since its inception, the campaign has awarded about $1.1 million to nonprofit organizations that work to strengthen communities through a diverse lens.

To be considered for a gift, the entity must be a first-time FirstEnergy Foundation grant recipient, and the entity or at least 51% of its work must fall under one or more of the following diverse categories:

Service disabled/veteran-owned business enterprise

Disability-owned business enterprise

Minority business enterprise

Lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender/queer-owned business

Woman business enterprise

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at mon-power.com, on X @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.