FirstEnergy Names Abigail Phillips Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

FirstEnergy Corp.

09 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Extensive risk management expertise in electric industry will help company elevate its risk program to best-in-class

AKRON, Ohio, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced that Abigail Phillips has been named vice president and chief risk officer, effective July 10. In this role, she will execute a risk program that reflects FirstEnergy's core values and behaviors; implement robust processes, procedures and standards to identify, mitigate and prevent risks across the company; and support efforts by the Board of Directors and senior leadership to implement, review and approve the company's enterprise-wide risk governance and compliance framework.

Phillips will report to Jon Taylor, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"Abigail has a proven track record of managing risk across large organizations, leading operational, technological, environmental and regulatory risk management activities for a number of electric utilities," said Taylor. "Her commitment to continuous improvement and leading with integrity will help us continue to develop an industry-leading enterprise risk management program that helps elevate FirstEnergy's productivity and profitability."

Phillips joins FirstEnergy from PSEG, where she most recently served as senior director of Climate Solutions and Business Integration. In that role, she was responsible for developing PSEG's climate growth strategy. She joined PSEG as director of Enterprise Risk Management in 2016 before being promoted to senior director of Continuous Improvement in 2018.

Prior to PSEG, Phillips was responsible for implementing enterprise risk management programs for Southern California Edison and Duquesne Light. She also worked previously at FirstEnergy, where she supported regulatory work related to advancing competitive electric markets.

Phillips earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Economics from Bates College and received her Juris Doctorate and MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Phillips is a member of the New York Bar Association.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

