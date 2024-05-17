FirstEnergy Names Deandra Williams-Lewis Chief Privacy Officer

AKRON, Ohio, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has named Deandra Williams-Lewis to the role of Chief Privacy Officer, in addition to her current role as Director, Ethics & Compliance, effective May 19.

In this newly created role, Williams-Lewis will guide FirstEnergy's stewardship of sensitive customer and employee information while continuing to oversee the management of ethics and compliance risks; promoting ethical business conduct; developing policies, procedures and controls; and managing complaints and concerns. She will continue reporting to Antonio Fernández, Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer.

"Deandra's appointment is consistent with our commitment to being good stewards of customer and employee information, as well as our focus on continuous improvement," said Fernández. "We are operating in a dynamic environment with ever-changing expectations around privacy. Deandra's deep experience in the area of ethics and compliance will be valuable in developing and maturing FirstEnergy's privacy program."

William-Lewis joined FirstEnergy as Director, Ethics & Compliance, in 2021. Previously, she worked at ReliabilityFirst as Senior Director of Corporate Services, overseeing the Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Security and Infrastructure departments. From 2010 to 2015, Williams-Lewis was an executive at GE Lighting, where she led the global compliance program and the diversity and inclusion program. During her career, she has held various positions at KPMG, BearingPoint, Altos Federal Group and Maxim Healthcare.

Williams-Lewis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Hampton University in Hampton, Va., as well as a Juris Doctor from Howard University's School of Law in Washington, D.C. She is an active member in the community, serving on the Board of Directors for the MetroHealth Foundation and the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A professional photo of Deandra Williams-Lewis is available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.