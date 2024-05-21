FirstEnergy Names Executives to Lead State Electric Companies and Transmission Business

Business unit leaders with expanded executive responsibilities to support better execution and customer investments at the local level

Jim Fakult, President, New Jersey Operations, to retire after 37 years of service

AKRON, Ohio, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help drive its transformation to a premier electric company, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced the appointment of four new executives to oversee the company's Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey state electric company businesses and its stand-alone transmission companies:

John Hawkins – President, Pennsylvania , effective June 2

– , effective Torrence Hinton – President , Ohio , effective June 24

– , , effective Doug Mokoid – President , New Jersey , effective June 17

– , , effective Mark Mroczynski – President , Transmission, effective June 2

The company is in the final stages of selecting an executive to oversee its combined West Virginia/Maryland division and expects to announce the appointment in the near term.

These four executives will report to Wade Smith, President, FirstEnergy Utilities. Each leader will help execute FirstEnergy's new business structure that shifts decision making and accountability closer to customers.

The executives leading these state businesses will be accountable for operational excellence and "profit-and-loss" financial performance, as well as regulatory strategy and outcomes in their jurisdictions. This structure will foster better execution and customer investment at the local level, where it will make a positive difference in the communities served by FirstEnergy's electric companies.

Mroczynski will lead the strategic direction and efficient operation of FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC (FET) assets – American Transmission Systems, Incorporated (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo) – as well as assets owned by Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company (KATCo.) He will be responsible for profit and loss of the transmission business, directing transmission's regulatory and policy strategy and building consensus and collaboration with transmission business investors.

Wade Smith, President, FirstEnergy Utilities: "This group of dynamic executives has the experience and knowledge to help our state and transmission businesses execute on our investment plan while elevating the customer experience and achieving successful financial and regulatory outcomes. Their proven track records include driving financial and operational performance and accountability, a commitment to continuous improvement and the ability to lead organizations through change. They champion safety, transparency and financial discipline and model FirstEnergy's core values and behaviors, which are foundational to FirstEnergy's vision for the future."

Jim Fakult, President, New Jersey Operations, has decided to retire after 37 years of service, including 11 years in his current role. He will remain with the company through September 1 as Mokoid transitions into his new role.

Smith: "I thank Jim for his many contributions during his career at FirstEnergy. Through his leadership at JCP&L and his extensive involvement in business and community initiatives, Jim has made a positive difference for our customers and communities."

John Hawkins Biography

Hawkins joined FirstEnergy in 2022 as Vice President, Operations Support & Distribution Engineering, overseeing numerous departments that support distribution, transmission and customer experience functions. Prior to FirstEnergy, he served in a variety of leadership roles in operations at Entergy Louisiana, including Vice President of Reliability, where he was the incident commander for major restoration events following hurricanes Laura and Ida. He also has held operational and engineering positions of increasing responsibility in transmission and distribution with NextEra/Florida Power & Light, Lone Star Transmission and Duke Energy.

Hawkins earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering technology from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University. He is a licensed professional engineer in Ohio and Texas.

Torrence Hinton Biography

Hinton joins FirstEnergy from WEC Energy Group, where he serves as President of its Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas companies in Chicago and northern Illinois. He joined Peoples Gas in 1999, progressing through several roles with increasing responsibility before being named to the company's top leadership team. Prior to his most recent position, Hinton was Vice President, Operations, at Peoples Gas, responsible for public and employee safety, regulatory compliance, operational excellence, financial performance and top-tier customer service.

Hinton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in strategy and leadership from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

He is active in numerous community, educational and industry organizations, serving on the boards of Chicago Commons, Chicago United, Chicago Urban League, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council, Navy Pier, United Way of Metro Chicago (Vice Chair) and World Business Chicago. He is an active member of the Commercial Club of Chicago and its Civic Committee, The Economic Club of Chicago and Youth Guidance's BAM Advisory Council. Hinton has achieved numerous leadership recognitions and awards, including as a 2023 recipient of Chicago United's Business Leaders of Color award and the Ada S. McKinley Community Services' Legacy award.

Doug Mokoid Biography

Mokoid comes to FirstEnergy from Atlantic City Electric/Delmarva Power (an Exelon Company), where he serves as Vice President & Region President responsible for shaping company regulatory and legislative strategies while building meaningful relationships with internal and external stakeholders. His prior role was Director of Operations for Atlantic City Electric, where he developed and implemented strategies to improve safety, reliability, customer satisfaction performance and employee engagement.

Mokoid has also held construction, maintenance and safety leadership positions with Philadelphia-based PECO and as a lead engineer with Public Service Electric and Gas.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Mokoid received a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and his juris doctorate degree. He is on the board of directors of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey Utility Association and the Drumthwacket Foundation. Mokoid is also a member of the Delaware Business Roundtable and a trustee of the Atlantic Cape Foundation.

Mark Mroczynski Biography

Currently the Acting Vice President, Operations, for FirstEnergy, over the past year Mroczynski has led a series of major business units including Transmission and Distribution Operations, Information Technology/Cyber Security, Transformation, External Affairs and Corporate Affairs & Community Involvement. He joined the company in 2004 in Fossil Generation, serving in technical services roles at power plants before being promoted to Director of Operations for Ohio Edison/Penn Power in 2008. He also has held senior leadership positions in Construction & Design Services and Transmission Programs, helping establish and develop FirstEnergy's transmission investment program into a premier transmission business.

Prior to FirstEnergy, Mroczynski worked in operations, engineering and supply chain at J&L Specialty Steel, Inc.

Mroczynski earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from The University of Akron and an Executive MBA from Kent State University. He is a registered professional engineer in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Active in the industry and community, Mroczynski is a board member of FET, JCP&L and Grid Assurance, LLC. He is involved in the North American Transmission Forum, EPRI, Lean Construction Institute, and the Association of Edison Illuminating Companies. He is a Founding Director of the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers. Mroczynski also serves on the boards of Embracing Futures, LLC, the Lake Erie Council of the Boy Scouts of America and the International Soap Box Derby, where he is a former Chair.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Professional photos of Hawkins, Hinton, Mokoid and Mroczynski are available for download on Flickr.

(052124)

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.