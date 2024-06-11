New Jersey Customers Encouraged to Apply for Payment Assistance Programs During Utility Assistance Awareness Week

JCP&L offers a variety of assistance programs and payment plans to help eligible customers

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is teaming with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote Utility Assistance Awareness Week, which runs from June 10-14.

Residential customers of JCP&L who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. Establishing an affordable payment arrangement or obtaining assistance can help keep balances manageable.

Jim Fakult, President, JCP&L: "We understand customers may be facing financial hardship due to any number of factors that can place a major strain on household budgets. Electricity is a vital service to even the most basic standards of living, and our teams are here to help our customers understand and apply for assistance programs they qualify for to relieve some of that worry."

Programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:

The Universal Service Fund (USF) Program: Income-eligible customers may receive a monthly bill credit and may also be eligible for utility debt forgiveness. To learn more about eligibility requirements or to apply, call 1-866-240-1347 or visit the DCAid screening tool.

The Low-Income Heating Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): This program may help low-income customers meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs. To learn more about eligibility or to apply, call the LIHEAP hotline at 1-800-510-3102 or visit the DCAid screening tool.

The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) Program: The PAGE program assists income-qualified households who are in a temporary financial crisis and need electric and/or gas payment assistance. To learn more about eligibility or to apply, call 1-866-657-4273 or visit njshares.org.

NJ SHARES: NJ SHARES is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to income-eligible New Jersey households in paying their utility bills. To learn more about eligibility or to apply, call 1-866-657-4273 or visit njshares.org.

Lifeline Utility Assistance: Lifeline is a program that offers a $225 annual benefit to those who meet the PAAD eligibility requirements or receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). To learn more about eligibility or to apply, call 1-800-792-9745 or visit the Lifeline website.

2-1-1 Helpline: To find additional resources and programs in your area, dial 211, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website.

To find additional resources and programs in your area, dial 211, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website. Customers who have outstanding balances but do not qualify for the above programs may be eligible for installment payment plans or budget billing.

Residential customers are encouraged to visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist and use a helpful search tool to see which assistance programs could be available based on their location, household size and income. JCP&L can also offer a variety of payment arrangements for customers who qualify. Customers may also call 1-800-662-3115 to speak with a member of JCP&L's Customer Care team.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on X: @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.