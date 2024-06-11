FirstEnergy Names Stephen Avila Vice President, Customer Care

AKRON, Ohio, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has named Stephen Avila to the role of Vice President of Customer Care, effective June 3.

Avila will lead the work leveraging innovative technologies and data analysis to drive a superior customer experience. He will oversee the company's key functional groups that manage customer accounts and payments, provide customer care and self-service options and drive innovation in all aspects of FirstEnergy's relationship with customers. Avila will report to Michelle Henry, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

"Stephen brings a great deal of experience from the highly competitive retail space, effectively using technology, people and processes to drive innovative and scalable solutions to transform the customer experience," said Henry. "We look forward to his fresh perspective and expertise that will accelerate our efforts to meet the customer where they are in their journey and quickly adapt to changes so we can consistently deliver an exceptional level of service."

Avila joins FirstEnergy from Macy's, where he had a 25-year career, serving as Senior Vice President in 2016 and most recently Head of Global Customer Service. In that role, he provided strategic leadership across large, multi-dimensional teams focused on selling, service, credit profitability and overall customer experience. He also led efforts to redefine the service model and utilize technology to create a "service as a differentiator" driver of the business. Under his leadership, he enabled the simplification and optimization of processes and established governance across service platforms and strategies to drive transformation.

Avila earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Arizona and is certified Six Sigma and Agile Methodologies. He volunteers his time with numerous community organizations, serving on several nonprofit boards focused on improving education opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

