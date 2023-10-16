FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities Launch Request for Proposal for 2023 Renewable Energy Credits

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

16 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to purchase Ohio-compliant Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) for its Ohio subsidiaries – Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison. The purchases will help meet the companies' 2023 renewable energy targets established under Ohio's alternative energy law.

RECs sought in this RFP must be:

  • Eligible for compliance with the companies' 2023 renewable energy obligations.
  • Sourced from generating facilities certified in accordance with rules and procedures put forth by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).
  • Deliverable through PJM Environmental Information System Generation Attribute Tracking System (EIS GATS) and generated between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.

The companies plan to purchase 570,000 RECs, which can include solar renewable energy credits. One REC represents the environmental attributes of one megawatt hour of generation from a PUCO-qualified renewable generating facility. The cost of the RECs is recovered from the utility's standard service offer customers through a monthly charge filed quarterly with the PUCO.

No energy or capacity will be purchased under the RFP. The number of individual bidders is not limited. Participants in the RFP must meet and maintain specific credit and security qualifications and must be able to prove their REC generating facilities are certified or in the process of becoming certified by the PUCO.

The RFP is a competitive process managed by CRA International, Inc., a worldwide leader in providing services. Based on the RFP results, the Ohio utilities will enter into agreement(s) with winning suppliers to purchase the necessary quantities of RECs.

FirstEnergy's Ohio utilities have a website, www.firstenergy-recrfp.com, to provide bidders with a central source of documents, data and other information for the RFP process.

On Oct. 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EPT, the FirstEnergy Ohio utilities and their consultant, CRA International, will conduct a webinar to outline the RFP process and the terms of the agreement, as well as to provide a forum to submit any questions. Questions also may be submitted during the RFP process directly through the RFP website.

To participate in the RFP, potential bidders are encouraged to submit credit applications by Nov. 17, 2023, and proposals are due Nov. 28, 2023, by 5 p.m. EPT.

The RFP Manager team can be reached via e-mail at [email protected].

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

Tips for a Safe and Festive Halloween Season

Tips for a Safe and Festive Halloween Season

As Halloween nears, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) reminds the public to keep safety top of mind as they decorate their homes and partake in seasonal...
Western Pennsylvania Electric Grid Stronger and More Resilient Following Smart Enhancements

Western Pennsylvania Electric Grid Stronger and More Resilient Following Smart Enhancements

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Penn Power has completed an expansion of its smart grid in Mercer County to reinforce the local power system...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.