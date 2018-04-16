Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view slides associated with the presentation via FirstEnergy's Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year.

The company plans to post its first quarter Consolidated Report to the Financial Community and other supporting materials to the investor section of the website before markets open on April 23.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-to-webcast-first-quarter-earnings-teleconference-300630231.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

