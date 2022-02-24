FirstEnergy Utilities Prepared to Respond to Winter Storm

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility personnel are prepared to respond to possible service interruptions caused by a winter storm that is expected to bring ice, snow, rain and wind to its service territory Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Company meteorologists have been tracking the winter storm for several days and expect ice accumulation in central Ohio, central Pennsylvania, northern Maryland and northern New Jersey. In addition, parts of southwest Pennsylvania and western West Virginia may experience heavy rain that could cause localized flooding. Gusty winds are also expected in parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey on Friday.

FirstEnergy's electric utilities are implementing storm response plans, which include staffing additional operators, damage assessors and analysts at distribution control centers, and arranging to bring in additional line, substation and forestry personnel. The company has also notified contractors who work throughout FirstEnergy's footprint on projects to enhance service reliability for customers to be on deck to assist with restoration efforts.

To help speed the restoration process should the storm cause power outages, FirstEnergy has secured approximately 500 additional outside contractor line workers to assist with storm restoration efforts in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company will coordinate with contractors and electric industry mutual assistance organizations to obtain additional resources, based on the magnitude of the storm.

FirstEnergy representatives have also been in contact with emergency management officials, state officials, regulators and local officials about the company's storm preparation efforts.

How to Report Power Outages and Downed Lines

Customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or clicking the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

FirstEnergy customers can sign up to receive email and text message alert notifications for updates after they've reported a power outage. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communications tools is available at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.

Ice accumulation can bring down power lines and tree branches. Customers should assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris, and do not touch anything that is also in contact with a power line. Report downed lines ASAP by calling 911.

For updated information on the company's current outages, the company's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Customers Encouraged to Prepare in Advance of the Storm

FirstEnergy encourages customers to plan for the possibility of power outages and cold temperatures due to the impending winter storm by following these tips:

Keep electronic devices such as cell phones, laptops and tablets fully charged.

Have a car charger on-hand to charge mobile devices if your power is out. If you have a smart phone, this will ensure you have access to online information sources.

Keep a flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries handy in the event of a power outage. Tune to a local station for current storm information.

Gather extra blankets or a sleeping bag for each person.

Do not use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources to prevent deadly carbon monoxide gas from building up in your home.

If you have a water well and pump, keep an emergency supply of bottled water and/or fill your bathtub with fresh water.

Stock an emergency supply of convenience foods that do not require cooking.

Consider having a hard-wired phone available to report an outage or emergency. A plain, hard-wired phone can operate on power delivered through the phone line.

Operate Backup Generators Safely

Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. To ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of utility company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician.

When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers. Locate the generator outside of your home and far away from windows, doors and vents. Never locate a generator inside your home.

View additional generator safety information.

