FirstEnergy's Diversity and Inclusion Programs Honored by Crain's Cleveland Business

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been honored by Crain's Cleveland Business with a 2019 Excellence in Human Resources Award for its workforce diversity and inclusion programs. The award recognizes FirstEnergy's efforts to increase diversity and establish an inclusive environment where all employees feel respected and that their input is valued.

FirstEnergy's focus on diversity and inclusion began in 2015 with the establishment of its Executive Diversity & Inclusion Council. Since then, FirstEnergy has enhanced its hiring, recruiting and development processes to focus on diversity and inclusion, introduced mentoring programs and expanded training options for employees. The company also supports several grass-roots, employee-led business resource groups that focus on common dimensions of diversity, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA, veterans and individuals with disabilities. These groups provide diverse employees and their allies with a variety of development opportunities, including networking, mentoring, coaching, recruiting and community outreach.

Additionally, FirstEnergy has expanded its supply chain efforts by partnering with diverse vendors, as well as aligned philanthropic and community involvement funding through the FirstEnergy Foundation with the company's diversity goals.

"Diversity and inclusion drive FirstEnergy's innovation and business success while also creating a rewarding and enriching work experience," said Chris Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Our employees' unique backgrounds, experiences and cultures help us provide superior value to customers and investors, achieve excellence in our operations and make us a stronger and more successful company."

FirstEnergy introduced a D & I Index in its 2018 annual incentive compensation program that increases accountability around efforts to enhance culture and expand the diversity of professional hires and succession plan candidates. In addition, surveys that measure employee perceptions of diversity and inclusion have been conducted, with the results being used by implementation teams to engage employees in making FirstEnergy a top place to work with an inviting and open culture.

Judged by a panel of independent human resources professionals, Crain's Excellence in HR program honors Northeast Ohio's top human resources executives, teams and business leaders who are building companies with the best people, talent, development and culture. Nine categories highlight those who have gone above and beyond and are making lasting impressions in their field. All of the Crain's Excellence in HR Award winners are available at www.crainscleveland.com/awards/excellence-hr-2019.

