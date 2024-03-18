FirstEnergy's Impactful Recycling Initiatives Highlighted on Global Recycling Day

7,000+ tons of materials recycled through company and employee initiatives

AKRON, Ohio, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Global Recycling Day on March 18, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is highlighting various company- and employee-led initiatives that have resulted in more than 7,000 tons of recycled materials over recent years.

FirstEnergy's operational sustainability efforts have led to the recycling of:

More than 1,500 tons of plastic, metal and cardboard materials.

More than 5,000 tons of wood utility poles and reels.

More than 650 tons of shredded paper.

More than 50 tons of electronic waste, including computers and phones.

Dave Frederick, Director of Environmental at FirstEnergy: "Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our operational activities; it's deeply ingrained in our corporate culture, thanks to our employees. Our recycling achievements underscore our dedication to minimizing our environmental footprint and contributing positively to the communities we serve."

Wood utility poles are one of FirstEnergy's largest waste streams, contributing thousands of tons of waste each year. Through the company's Wood Pole Diversion Program, all FirstEnergy electric companies divert worn or aging poles from landfills into various reuse and recycling options available in each state the company serves.

Just last year, the company diverted more than 2,400 tons of wood poles, which found new life in farmers' fields and parks or were milled into lumber.

Additionally, through its Recycling and Investment Recovery Program, FirstEnergy manages the company's surplus assets, primarily wire and cable, through reuse, refurbishment and sale. By repairing or processing materials and products for reuse, the company reduces new material purchases while creating less landfill waste and mitigating its environmental impact. In 2023, company workers sorted and handled nearly 2.7 million pounds of scrap material. They also recycled more than 2 million pounds of cables and wires, which allowed the company to obtain credits toward future purchases.

One of the standout aspects of FirstEnergy's recycling endeavors has been its employee-led initiatives. These include the NexTrex challenge, which has enabled FirstEnergy employees to collect more than 1,800 pounds of plastic waste over the past year. Further, more than 250 pairs of employee-donated blue jeans have been repurposed into home insulation, showcasing the innovative and impactful nature of FirstEnergy's approach to recycling.

For more information on FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, visit fecorporateresponsibility.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @FirstEnergyCorp.

