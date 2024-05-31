FirstEnergy's Ohio Utilities Seek Review of Electric Rates to Continue Service Reliability Enhancements and Support New Customer Assistance Program

AKRON, Ohio, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) Ohio electric companies – Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company, and Toledo Edison – today are filing a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to review their base electric rates. The rate request includes recovery of investments to strengthen the distribution system, improve the customer experience and establish a new customer assistance program to aid residential customers who qualify as income-eligible for financial assistance. The proposed change in annual revenue is approximately $93.6 million compared to current rates.

Since their last rate review in 2007, FirstEnergy's Ohio electric companies have collectively invested billions of dollars to modernize and strengthen the electric grid through initiatives such as the four-year, $516 million Grid Modernization Plan that was approved by the PUCO in 2019. These investments, which help reduce the size and length of power outages, include the installation of automated devices and technology that can sense an outage and automatically transfer customers to an adjacent power line to limit the number of customers who experience a lengthy outage.

The rate review proposes investments in the distribution system, storm restoration work and a bill assistance initiative aimed at keeping customers' needs and expectations top of mind. The rate filing includes:

Recovery of investments the companies have made to help create a more reliable and resilient distribution system, including the installation of additional animal guards and lightning protection on electrical equipment that will help prevent outages caused by factors outside of the companies' control.

Creation of an Energy Assistance Outreach Team to enhance the companies' ongoing efforts to increase awareness, education and participation in energy assistance programs available to eligible customers. Approximately 34% of FirstEnergy's Ohio residential customers are income-eligible for financial assistance.

A plan to transition company-owned streetlights to state-of-the-art energy-efficient LED streetlights.

If approved by the PUCO, a typical non-shopping FirstEnergy Ohio utility residential customer using 750 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month on average could expect to see an increase of $1.88, or 1.5%, on their monthly bill. As part of the rate review process, a supplemental filing will be made at the end of July, which among other things, will incorporate impacts from the PUCO's recent decision in the ESP V case.

Rising energy costs may cause concern for customers. To help them manage their bills, FirstEnergy's Ohio companies offer budget plans, special payment plans and access to energy assistance programs. To apply or learn more about other utility bill assistance programs, customers are encouraged to visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist or contact customer service at 1-800-633-4766.

The requested rate reviews are subject to PUCO review and approval. Any increase in rates resulting from this would not become effective until approved and authorized by the commission. The public will have the opportunity to comment on the filing through the PUCO's public comment process, and the companies will participate in public meetings about the plan and engage key stakeholders to ensure an open and thorough review of the proposal.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability, and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

