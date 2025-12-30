Firsthabit Prepares to Bring the Future of Learning to CES 2026

FIRSTHABIT to Participate in CES 2026 Unveiled, Main Exhibition, and Global Innovation Forum, Showcasing Education AI Technology on the Global Stage

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech company FIRSTHABIT announced that it will participate consecutively in key official programs at CES 2026, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition, held in Las Vegas, United States, where it plans to present its vision for the future of education and next-generation AI-based learning technologies to a global audience.

FIRSTHABIT to Participate in CES 2026

CES 2026 will take place across Las Vegas from January 6 to 9, 2026. The event will begin with CES Unveiled, where new technologies from global companies and startups are previewed, followed by the main exhibition and a series of official side events, including the Global Innovation Forum.

Throughout CES 2026, FIRSTHABIT plans to participate in CES Unveiled, the CES 2026 main exhibition, and the Global Innovation Forum, introducing its education AI technology and global business vision in stages to global media, industry professionals, and investors.

Preview of Next-Generation Education AI at CES Unveiled

Ahead of the official opening of CES 2026, FIRSTHABIT will participate in CES Unveiled, taking place on January 4 at the Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay Convention Center. At the event, FIRSTHABIT plans to preview its education AI technology and service direction for global media and industry stakeholders.

During the CES Unveiled presentation, FIRSTHABIT will officially introduce Chalk 4.0 and conduct live demonstrations focused on how AI-based learning technology can be applied in real educational settings. Through these demonstrations, the company plans to highlight the differentiation and scalability of its education-dedicated AI solutions.

Official Launch of CHALK 4.0 at the CES 2026 Main Exhibition

Following CES Unveiled, FIRSTHABIT will officially unveil its next-generation learning platform CHALK 4.0 during the CES 2026 main exhibition, held from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas. The company will operate a booth at Booth No. 63701-6, expanding its engagement with global attendees.

CHALK 4.0 is a next-generation learning platform that reflects FIRSTHABIT's research and development capabilities and is built on its education-dedicated AI model, CHALK AI. The platform is distinguished by its full-scale application of Visual LLM (Visual Large Language Model) technology to education, offering a learning experience that moves beyond traditional text-centric AI.

By utilizing visualization, interactivity, and personalization as core technologies, CHALK 4.0 enables learners to intuitively understand concept formation and problem-solving processes through visual elements such as formulas, diagrams, and graphs. This approach is designed to deliver personalized AI tutoring experiences optimized to each learner's level of understanding and reasoning flow.

Hands-On Learning Experience Through the "CHALK AI Math Challenge"

During the exhibition, FIRSTHABIT will operate an interactive booth where visitors can experience CHALK 4.0 firsthand. Rather than static demonstrations, attendees will be able to directly use the Visual LLM-based learning platform and experience next-generation AI learning in real time.

In addition, FIRSTHABIT will host a participatory program titled the "CHALK AI Math Challenge." Participants will take on math problems across multiple difficulty levels, allowing them to experience AI-based learning and test their problem-solving skills. Winners in each league will receive prizes such as an iPad Pro, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro.

Sharing the Future Vision of Education and AI at the Global Innovation Forum

On January 7, during the CES 2026 exhibition period, FIRSTHABIT will participate in the Global Innovation Forum, held at the Emperors Ballroom, Caesars Palace, where the company will present its education AI technology and global business vision through an IR pitching session.

The Global Innovation Forum is an official networking event jointly hosted by national pavilions participating in CES. It brings together promising startups, investors, media, and startup support organizations from around the world to explore collaboration and exchange opportunities. This year's forum will include representatives from major startup ecosystems including South Korea, France, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and Israel.

At the IR pitching session, FIRSTHABIT plans to introduce the technological strengths and global market strategy of its next-generation learning platform centered on CHALK 4.0, while sharing its vision for innovation in education powered by AI-based learning technologies.

SOURCE FIRSTHABIT