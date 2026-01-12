FIRSTHABIT Successfully Concludes CES 2026 CHALK AI Math Challenge Once Again and Announces Winners

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech company FIRSTHABIT successfully concluded the CHALK AI Math Challenge held during CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, in Las Vegas, the United States, and announced the final winners of the competition. Throughout CES, FIRSTHABIT operated an interactive math competition for attendees at Eureka Park in the Venetian Expo (Booth 63701-6), showcasing the practicality and scalability of its AI-powered learning platform.

CES 2026 CHALK AI Math Challenge, FIRSTHABIT

The CHALK AI Math Challenge drew strong attention over the course of three days, with a total of 327 participants taking part. The event generated sustained enthusiasm, with long lines forming at the booth and a continuous flow of visitors engaging with the competition. The challenge quickly established itself as one of the most popular hands-on programs at CES, encouraging both observation and active participation.

Designed to allow participants to directly experience AI-driven learning, the CHALK AI Math Challenge utilized FIRSTHABIT's AI-based learning platform, CHALK, to assess problem-solving abilities in real time. Through structured problem design, instant feedback, and adaptive support tailored to individual skill levels, the program demonstrated how AI-based learning can translate into tangible learning outcomes. Participants ranged across diverse age groups and backgrounds, reflecting broad interest in the platform. Notably, last year's champion returning to compete again drew additional attention. However, the competition ultimately led to the emergence of new winners across all categories.

The challenge was divided into three leagues based on difficulty: Expert, Proficient, and Novice.

In the Expert League, Jinseok Choi, a student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University and a graduate of Seoul Science High School, claimed first place and received an 11-inch iPad Pro. Choi commented, "I was impressed by how the AI visually structured the problem-solving process. It made the overall understanding much clearer. Being able to follow the flow of reasoning, rather than just seeing the final answer, felt like a key differentiator from existing learning tools."

In the Proficient League, Fadi Ibsies, a practicing dentist in the United States who also operates an AI-related company, took first place and was awarded AirPods Max. He remarked, "What stood out was the focus on explaining the thought process rather than simply presenting the correct answer. The visual presentation made the learning experience especially intuitive. I believe this approach has strong potential for professional and workplace learning as well."

In the Novice League, Juneseok Lee, a student majoring in Physics at POSTECH and a graduate of Hansung Science High School, was named the winner and received AirPods Pro. Lee shared, "Even without extensive background knowledge, the experience was easy to follow. The visual explanations made the learning content much easier to understand."

All participants also received commemorative gifts, including a CHALK character keychain and a reusable bag.

As one of several interactive programs held during CES 2026, the CHALK AI Math Challenge has been widely viewed as a strong example of how FIRSTHABIT's edtech technologies are resonating on the global stage. Looking ahead, FIRSTHABIT plans to continue expanding AI-driven learning experiences centered on CHALK, using hands-on, experience-based content to strengthen its connection with the global education market.

