FIRSTHABIT Wins Grand Award at Global Innovation Forum IR Pitching Competition, Recognized for Next-Generation Learning Technology Vision

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech company FIRSTHABIT announced that it won the Grand Award, the top prize, at the Global Innovation Forum IR Pitching Competition, held on January 7 during CES 2026 at the Emperors Ballroom of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, USA. The award marks official global recognition of FIRSTHABIT's AI driven next generation learning technology and educational vision.

The Global Innovation Forum is an official networking event jointly hosted by national pavilions participating in CES, bringing together promising startups, investors, media, and startup ecosystem leaders from around the world to evaluate technological capabilities and business competitiveness. This year's forum was attended by representatives from major startup ecosystems including South Korea, France, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and Israel, and featured programs such as IR pitching competitions and networking sessions.

At the forum, FIRSTHABIT was ultimately selected as the Grand Award winner among participating companies, earning high praise from global investors, media, and startup support organizations for its educational AI technology and business vision. Immediately following the presentation, judges and attendees posed in depth questions regarding the platform's technical architecture and real world classroom applications, reflecting strong interest on site.

During the IR pitching session, FIRSTHABIT presented the technological strengths and global market strategy of its education specific AI model, CHALK 4.0, along with the next generation learning platform built upon it. The company's approach defining AI not as a simple information delivery tool but as a learning partner that designs and supports learners' understanding processes and cognitive flows captured the attention of the judging panel.

The pitching presentation was delivered directly by Lee Chang shin, AI Engineering Lead at FIRSTHABIT, adding depth and credibility to the company's differentiated technical narrative. Through scenario based examples reflecting real learning environments, the presentation demonstrated how CHALK 4.0 dynamically adapts explanatory methods and visual materials based on each learner's level of understanding, effectively designing personalized learning experiences. The platform's process oriented learning design centered on Visual LLMs and a Cognition Model received high marks for its practical applicability in educational settings.

Interest generated by the pitch extended to on site demonstrations as well. According to FIRSTHABIT, more than 200 global participants visited the company's exhibition booth during and after the pitching session to experience CHALK 4.0 firsthand. Educators, investors, and technology industry professionals explored Visual LLM based learning demos, exchanging views on real world classroom deployment and global scalability. Several participants requested follow up meetings to discuss potential collaborations.

Lee Chang shin, AI Engineering Lead, commented,

"I believe the direction we have taken technically designing how AI determines explanatory methods and visual materials is what led to this Grand Award recognition," adding,

"We will continue to advance an AI architecture that goes beyond simply providing correct answers and instead supports learners' concept formation and understanding processes through Visual LLMs."

Kang Jung woo, Head of the AI Team at FIRSTHABIT, also noted,

"CHALK 4.0 is the result of the AI engineering team led by Lee Chang shin focusing on translating learners' cognitive flows into a concrete technical structure," and emphasized,

"The integrated design of explanation strategies, visual information, and conceptual connections within a single cognition model has been recognized as a key point of differentiation on the global stage."

Building on this Grand Award win, FIRSTHABIT plans to position the US K 12 education market as the core target for CHALK, while continuing to expand learning experiences powered by education specific AI and Visual LLMs. Moving beyond single subject or function focused learning tools, the company aims to evolve into a global learning OS that organically connects the entire learning journey based on learners' understanding levels and learning flows.

The Grand Award win at the Global Innovation Forum IR Pitching Competition is widely viewed as a meaningful achievement that demonstrates FIRSTHABIT's competitiveness in the global education AI market. The recognition reflects simultaneous validation of the company's technological innovation, educational value, and global scalability.

Looking ahead, FIRSTHABIT plans to further advance its learning platform centered on CHALK 4.0, accelerate global market expansion, and continue participating in international startup and investment forums such as the Global Innovation Forum, strengthening its corporate mission of driving technological innovation for education.

