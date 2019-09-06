Firstleaf Partners with Los Angeles Times on Fully Customized Wine Club Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf is proud to announce a new partnership with the Los Angeles Times to provide a customer-centric wine club for its readers. The Los Angeles Times Wine Club by Firstleaf made its debut at The Times' annual celebration of the Southern California culinary scene, The Taste, a three-day food and wine festival that took place on the Paramount Studios backlot over Labor Day weekend.

"We couldn't be more excited about our new partnership with the Los Angeles Times. We are always working to create wine that people love, and our winemaking team's attention to the smallest detail really sets our wine apart. We look forward to every opportunity to share our wine with new people and know that the Los Angeles Times readers will love our award-winning wines and emphasis on personal service," said Firstleaf and Penrose Hill CEO and founder Philip James.

Prospective members are invited to take an initial quiz that is used to select an introductory box that calibrates the member's palate profile. With every piece of feedback, the profile is updated so that the club evolves alongside the member's palate. Firstleaf guarantees satisfaction for every bottle shipped and will reimburse or credit any bottle of wine upon request.

Lee Fentress, vice president of business development for the Los Angeles Times said: "Our readers are incredibly diverse, and we wanted to find a wine club that can differentiate selections for a discerning audience. We didn't want a service that sent everyone the same wine, or even broke them up into a few groups. The customization that Firstleaf provides is unparalleled, and it was the right decision for us to partner with them. They also have an incredible Wine Concierge team that is professionally certified and always ready to help our members. It doesn't hurt that they offer great wine for a great value. We couldn't be more pleased to have them power our wine club."

Firstleaf uses member feedback and a series of patent-pending algorithms to choose the best wines for an individual palate on every shipment. Each month they ship tens of thousands of combinations of six bottles of wine. The quality of the wine coming from Firstleaf's winemaking team at Penrose Hill is exceptional as well, and their wines have won over 1,000 awards at international industry competitions.

The Los Angeles Times hosts several food events throughout the year where the Wine Club is expected to be featured. Visit now latimeswine.com to learn more or join the club.

