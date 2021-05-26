Firstleaf Recognized by Winemaker Challenge as Wine Company of the Year

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf, a leading customer-centric wine company, has been recognized as 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, one of the only U.S. wine competitions judged exclusively by professional winemakers. Firstleaf also received two platinum medals and one silver.

"Wine Company of the Year for 2021 goes to Firstleaf for a fine selection of wines from around the globe that are great values to boot," said Director of the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Rich Cook. Cook also shared his thoughts on the platinum medal winners:

Chanmé Méchant, Pays d'Oc IGP (Languedoc, France) Grenache Blanc 2019 (Platinum Medal, 94 points)

2019 (Platinum Medal, 94 points) "Imagine a sugarless honeydew melon and you'll have a great idea what this bottle has to offer. It's quite delicate on the nose, with soft melon and floral aromas. The palate entry is equally soft, but the flavor comes on brightly, with little or no new oak interference that allows the fruit to speak clearly. Importer Firstleaf is gaining a reputation as a solid outfit."

Generala Paixão, Portugal ( Portugal ) Vinho Tinto NV (Platinum Medal, 94 points)

( ) Vinho Tinto NV (Platinum Medal, 94 points) "Here's a ridiculously delicious blend of Castelao and Aragonez that pleases with rich black fruit, white pepper and sexy vanilla accents on the nose and in the mouth. It finishes fully integrated and long. It's an absolute steal for the price. More of this, please!"

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Silver)

"We are proud to be recognized as the Wine Company of the Year in the 13th Annual Winemaker Challenge," said Firstleaf CEO, Philip James. "It's an honor to be awarded for providing exceptional wines from around the globe at accessible price points, and we are especially proud of our talented winemakers and staff."

The 13th annual competition was held on April 10th and 11th in San Diego, California, with the judging pool composed exclusively of professional winemakers. More information on the competition can be viewed at www.winemakerchallenge.com.

For more information on Firstleaf, visit www.firstleaf.club.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is a monthly wine subscription that is transforming the $70B US wine market by helping consumers experience wine in a whole new way: theirs. Founded by serial entrepreneur Philip James in February 2016, Firstleaf was launched with the vision to be the world's most customer-centric wine company by introducing people to tastes and experiences as diverse as they are.

Spanning five continents and twelve countries, Firstleaf collaborates with famed winemakers in a wide variety of regions with distinct terroirs and blends its own wines in the world renowned Napa Valley. With a commitment to quality that undergoes the most rigorous standards, Firstleaf tastes over 10,000 wines per year and handpicks the top 2% for the club. Firstleaf wines have won more than 2,000 awards, including over 300 90+ point scores.

