FirstLight Home Care Announces National Caregiver of the Year

SOUTHBURY, Conn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, an award-winning provider of home care services, has named Susanne DiDonato as its National Caregiver of the Year.

Susanne was presented with the honor this week during a caregiver appreciation event at FirstLight Home Care's Southbury, CT, office. She was nominated by our franchisees from Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven, John and Wenjun Richards.

"Sue has a profound ability to connect with every client she works with," said John Richards. "She isn't just a caregiver. We and her clients consider her family. Sue is also a true problem solver who consistently displays dignity and respect. Her warmth, patience, and how she engages with every client set her apart. This is not just a job for Sue, it is a calling."

Caregiver of the Year nominations were received from FirstLight offices nationwide. Sue was selected from more than 7,000 caregivers employed by the FirstLight Home Care franchise system. Nominees were evaluated on service excellence, quality of caregiving skills and bringing the FirstLight culture to life. Susanne was one of three finalists this year.

FirstLight's President and CEO, Glee McAnanly, traveled to the office in Connecticut to surprise Sue and present the prestigious award.

Franchise owners John Richards and Wenjun Richards and their dedicated care team have provided in-home care to adults in their community for nearly a decade. For more information, visit Southbury.FirstLightHomeCare.com .

FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care in the place they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company's mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families who are served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight's network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com .

