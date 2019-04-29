FirstLight Home Care Honors Franchisees at Annual Conference in Kansas City

"We began FirstLight Home Care nearly a decade ago, and it's been a wonderful journey," said Jeff Bevis, co-founder and CEO of FirstLight Home Care. "Each year, the annual conference gives the FirstLight family an opportunity to come together as we celebrate the previous year's accomplishments, continued growth and innovation. FirstLight is constantly finding new ways to better serve our clients and caregivers, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds."

The 2019 conference theme was "Fundamentals and All That Jazz," which focused on getting back to the basics, including the fundamentals of business and the Culture of Care that is the foundation of FirstLight's service to others.

Franchise owners also had the opportunity to participate in a two-day Ageless Grace training session. Ageless Grace is an innovative fitness program that offers exercise for the body while stimulating the mind. The class taught attendees the 21 tools for brain health and why they are so effective as well as prepared them to take Ageless Grace back to their own communities.

Keynote speakers included Teepa Snow, a world-renowned advocate and educator for those living dementia, and Greg Hawks, a corporate culture specialist whose focuses include ownership, leadership, accountability, trust and culture.

FirstLight Home Care recognized its top-performing franchise owners for growth, improvement and overall performance at the April 27 award dinner, including:

Caregiver of the Year: Cynthia English , Woodbridge, Virginia

, Franchisee of the Year: Jeremy Fellows , Don Fellows and Jeff Lamborne , Grand Rapids, Michigan

, and , Rookie of the Year: Paul Terpeluk , South Placer County, California

, Top Single Office Leader: Perry Ciambella , East Buffalo, New York

, Top Multi-Office Leader : Judy DeVincentis , Grand Junction, Colo. , and Pueblo, Colorado

, , and Client Satisfaction/Quality Assurance:

Don and Craig Randall , Charleston, South Carolina

,

Vincent McMahon , Westchester County, New York

,

Annette and Phil Smith , Chardon, Ohio

"This event is all about our franchise owners, and it has three main components," Bevis said. "It's about showing appreciation for our franchise owners, honoring our top performers and providing continuing education for everyone. It's a three-day period that offers a wealth of knowledge from training, brainstorming, discussions and simple camaraderie."

Since opening its first franchise location in 2010, FirstLight Home Care has experienced steady growth and is now serving more than 5,000 clients in 173 markets throughout the U.S.

For more information on FirstLight Home Care and franchise ownership opportunities, visit www.firstlightfranchise.com .

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals in more than 30 states achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care's mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight is also proud to champion the family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.com. Connect with FirstLight on Facebook and Twitter.

