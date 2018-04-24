FirstLight Home Care is Coming to Hawaii

"We've seen a vital need here," said Lauri Topping. "Because of the high cost of living in Hawaii, most families need dual incomes, so a lot of people have to take off work to care for seniors or loved ones. We're looking forward to giving families peace of mind by providing consistent, high-quality care."

The new FirstLight Home Care office will serve area seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, those recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance. FirstLight caregivers help with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, to mobility assistance and dementia care.

"Lauri and Scott recognized the growing need in the Honolulu area for the brand of service FirstLight offers and stepped up to the challenge," said Jeff Bevis, FirstLight Home Care co-founder and CEO. "We're confident the service provided by the Toppings and the FirstLight caregivers will fill the needs of the communities they serve. This will be a great addition for the Honolulu area."

The couple learned firsthand the value of customer service in the airline industry, where they met. That's also what brought them to Oahu, when Scott Topping accepted a job at Hawaiian Airlines. He has also worked for Kamehameha Schools.

"We are most excited about FirstLight because of their culture of care," said Scott Topping. "That's what drew us to the company. The people of Hawaii aren't eager to complain, but we know we can raise the bar here when it comes to compassionate caregiving. It's also a way to contribute to the community."

Since opening its first franchise location in 2010, FirstLight Home Care has experienced steady growth and is now operating more than 250 locations in 34 states throughout the U.S.

