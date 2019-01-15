FirstLight Home Care Named a Top Franchise Opportunity for 2019

More than 30,000 franchise owners were surveyed, representing 310 franchise brands, to determine the best franchises of 2019. Franchise Business Review's top franchise list is based on franchise owner answers to questions that focused on areas such as the home office's leadership, training, core values and also the owner's business lifestyle and how much they enjoyed running their franchise.

"Making this list is very satisfying because it's based on surveys of owners and shows how happy they are to be a part of the FirstLight family," said Jeff Bevis, co-founder and CEO of FirstLight Home Care. "We feel that the key to our continued growth is to serve our home care clients exceptionally well and to do everything in our power to make our owners successful. We take the team concept very seriously and a ranking like this proves that our approach is working."

FirstLight serves seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, veterans, those recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance. The company's caregivers help with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands to mobility assistance and dementia care.

The news comes on the heels of FirstLight being named for the second straight year to the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. That annual ranking is based on growth, and FirstLight reported 20.1 percent sales growth in 2018.

In recent months, the company has also made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies, the Franchise Times Top 200+ of the 500 largest franchise companies and Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Innovation and Top Franchises for Veterans lists.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2019 Top Franchises.

For more information about FirstLight Home Care's franchise opportunities, visit www.firstlightfranchise.com.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides more than 100,000 hours per week in care for more than 4,900 clients in over 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly growing industry. Their 4,900 caregivers provide companion and personal care services at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes and group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, and individuals recovering from surgery, veterans, adults with disabilities and anyone 18 and over who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

