FirstLight Home Care Named to Forbes' Best Franchise List

FirstLight Home Care ranked among the top 10 franchises to buy with an investment under $150,000, which they classify as a low-investment category. The company's 29.9 percent five-year growth rate, far above any other home care franchise recognized, was a key reason for landing on the coveted list.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition from Forbes," said Bill McPherson, executive director of franchise development for FirstLight Home Care. "We've spent a lot of time ensuring our business model is profitable and offers tremendous support for franchise owners. This recognition is a testament to the success of our franchises and demonstrates why we get high marks on franchisee satisfaction."

With more than 160 locations in 34 states, and another 60 in development, FirstLight Home Care is an emerging market leader in the burgeoning home care industry. With a midpoint initial investment level at just under $120,000, a FirstLight franchise makes a great business opportunity for those who are passionate about becoming entrepreneurs while contributing to their community.

"We provide a service that's growing in demand as Baby Boomers head into their retirement years," says Jeff Bevis, FirstLight Home Care co-founder and CEO. "The senior population is expanding and they are choosing to stay in their homes as they age. We don't just want to capitalize on that. We want to provide excellent customer care and give families peace of mind. More people are recognizing that effort and that leads to long-term success."

FirstLight Home Care is a top rated non-medical home care provider with a network of offices that provides more than 100,000 hours per week in care for more than 4,800 clients in over 34 states. The company has created a new standard in home care by combining best practices with innovative approaches to make them an emerging market leader in a rapidly-growing industry. Their 4,700 caregivers provide companion and personal care services at private residences, assisted living and retirement communities, nursing homes, adult-family homes and group homes. Clients include seniors, new mothers, individuals recovering from surgery, adults with disabilities and anyone over age 18 who might just need a little extra care or assistance. Visit www.firstlighthomecare.com to learn more.

