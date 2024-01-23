FirstLight Streamlines Fiber Deployment with Sitetracker

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, helps hundreds of companies deploy fiber infrastructure more quickly and efficiently. FirstLight , a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, is one example of many in which Sitetracker has enabled success in the fiber industry.

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with more than 15,000 locations in service and an additional 125,000 locations serviceable by its more than 25,000-route mile network.

As FirstLight continuously expands its fiber network, its use of Sitetracker has enabled better time-to-market and more services for its customers in the six states it serves.

Since implementing Sitetracker's platform, which is built on Salesforce, FirstLight has used the tool to manage service orders, sites, permitting and other tasks for over 21,000 OSP projects. FirstLight has enhanced information related to permitting dates, timelines and project connections. Mobile capabilities, real-time tracking of permits and automated workflows have helped further reduce communication intervals.

"With Sitetracker, FirstLight is demonstrating its commitment to delivering services to customers efficiently and cost-effectively," said Mike Constantino, FirstLight's COO. "With enhanced processes and communications we are able to make business decisions based on comprehensive and real-time data."

"FirstLight is an example of a forward-thinking company using smart technology investments to reap significant long-term value well beyond their initial efficiency bump," said Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker's CEO. "The Sitetracker platform enables FirstLight's Operations team to make more strategic, effective decisions that will keep pace with changing market dynamics. FirstLight's commitment to using the most innovative and modern tools is a huge benefit to its customers."

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

