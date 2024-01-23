FirstLight Streamlines Fiber Deployment with Sitetracker

News provided by

Sitetracker

23 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, helps hundreds of companies deploy fiber infrastructure more quickly and efficiently. FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, is one example of many in which Sitetracker has enabled success in the fiber industry.

Continue Reading

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with more than 15,000 locations in service and an additional 125,000 locations serviceable by its more than 25,000-route mile network.

As FirstLight continuously expands its fiber network, its use of Sitetracker has enabled better time-to-market and more services for its customers in the six states it serves.

Since implementing Sitetracker's platform, which is built on Salesforce, FirstLight has used the tool to manage service orders, sites, permitting and other tasks for over 21,000 OSP projects. FirstLight has enhanced information related to permitting dates, timelines and project connections. Mobile capabilities, real-time tracking of permits and automated workflows have helped further reduce communication intervals.  

"With Sitetracker, FirstLight is demonstrating its commitment to delivering services to customers efficiently and cost-effectively," said Mike Constantino, FirstLight's COO. "With enhanced processes and communications we are able to make business decisions based on comprehensive and real-time data."

"FirstLight is an example of a forward-thinking company using smart technology investments to reap significant long-term value well beyond their initial efficiency bump," said Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker's CEO. "The Sitetracker platform enables FirstLight's Operations team to make more strategic, effective decisions that will keep pace with changing market dynamics. FirstLight's commitment to using the most innovative and modern tools is a huge benefit to its customers."

About Sitetracker
Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

SOURCE Sitetracker

Also from this source

FastWay Selects Sitetracker to Help Deploy 15,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Points Throughout Italy

Italy-based FastWay selected Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, to enable it to install more...

Sitetracker Taps Sassi Idan as Chief Technology Officer

Sitetracker, the global leader in cloud-based solutions for critical-infrastructure asset and project management, today announced the appointment of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.