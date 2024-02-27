VICTUS Selects Sitetracker for Wireless Deployments

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, is now working with VICTUS Networks, one of Greece's largest mobile network sharing companies, to expand its broadband and high-speed wireless service offerings in Greece. VICTUS will rely on Sitetracker's software to enable its rollouts of 4G and 5G networks.

VICTUS was formed in 2014 through a joint venture between Vodafone Greece and Nova.

"Sitetracker has proven itself over time, so we are well-aware of the efficiencies it delivers," said VICTUS CEO Antoniοs Chondros. "Sitetracker will give VICTUS an edge by enabling us to deploy critical communications technology with less red tape and associated cost passing those operational-efficiency and time savings on to our shareholders."

The Sitetracker Telecom product suite will provide VICTUS with industry-leading and out-of-the-box capabilities for VICTUS' Radio and Transmission Networks' rollout. The deployment will enhance VICTUS' current workflows while enabling the smooth transition between existing network design and operations processes. VICTUS will gain a single source of truth, reducing operational inefficiencies, and accelerating network deployment and maintenance plans. It can reduce human errors, improve communication among teams, and shorten the total time to market for any 4G and 5G site, optical fiber, or transmission network deployment. Also with Sitetracker, VICTUS can make quick, informed decisions and forecast more accurately with powerful dashboards and analytics, while leveraging built-in maps and forms.

"VICTUS' unique role as the foundational support behind two of Greece's largest telecom service providers means it cannot afford to get behind on deployments, nor miss any milestones," said Amerigo Garofano, Sitetracker's vice president of telecoms, EMEA. "With Sitetracker, VICTUS will gain visibility into its wireless deployments, as well as into its ongoing operations and maintenance of this critical infrastructure. This puts it in the best position to ensure long-term success in the Greek market."

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

