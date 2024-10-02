Firstrade Announces Sponsorship and Participation in American Cancer Society's Making Strides Event in Queens

The Company Reaffirms Commitment to Fighting Breast Cancer with Donation Campaign

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a pioneer in commission-free online trading, today announced their sponsorship of this year's American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Queens, taking place on Sunday, October 20 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, near the Fountain of the Planets. For the latest updates on the event location and directions, please visit this link. The donations raised during the event fund lifesaving breast cancer research and patient support programs and services. This sponsorship marks another milestone in Firstrade's longstanding commitment to supporting the American Cancer Society and its mission to fight breast cancer within the Queens community.

"Supporting the fight against breast cancer has always been a core value for Firstrade, especially within the Queens community that we proudly serve," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "By continuing our commitment to the American Cancer Society, we hope to provide both immediate and long-term support to families affected by breast cancer, and other serious illnesses."

As part of this initiative and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Firstrade will also relaunch its successful donation campaign from previous years - Firstrade will donate $10 to the American Cancer Society for every new brokerage account opened throughout October.

"We're grateful for Firstrade's continued partnership in supporting the Making Strides event and raising awareness about the financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis," said Michele Steigerwald, Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. "Their continued commitment to supporting the local community demonstrates the powerful impact that local businesses can have in the fight against breast cancer."

As the Presenting Sponsor, Firstrade will host a booth at the event, engaging attendees with fun games and exciting giveaways. For more information about Firstrade's participation in the Making Strides event, please visit this link.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" stands firmly as our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Proudly serving investors since 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products such as Treasury Bills, Notes, Bonds, Municipal Bonds, Agency Bonds, and more. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services. The advanced tools empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

