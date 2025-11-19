Firstrade Introduces Options Builder to Empower Options Trading

Helping investors explore, visualize, and execute strategies with clarity and confidence

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade today announced the launch of Options Builder, a powerful new tool designed to make options trading more accessible, intuitive, and educational for investors of all experience levels.

Options trading has long been a core part of Firstrade's platform, providing investors with access to diverse strategies with $0 commissions and $0 contract fees. As investors' interest in options continues to grow, Firstrade remains committed to making the experience simpler, smarter, and more accessible for all traders.

Options Builder allows Firstrade users to easily explore strategy ideas based on their market outlook whether bullish or bearish and visualize potential outcomes with clear, interactive charts. Designed to simplify the complexities of options trading, it features an intuitive Strategy Lab that helps users compare potential outcomes and identify risk-reward trade-offs, along with a Dashboard that highlights key volatility trends and pricing insights. With just a click, investors can turn ideas into action, transforming analysis into an engaging and streamlined trading experience.

"At Firstrade, we're constantly striving to make sophisticated investing tools more approachable," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "Options Builder represents another step forward in helping our customers trade smarter — combining clear education, transparent risk visualization, and actionable analytics in one intuitive experience."

Options Builder is designed for both new and experienced options traders:

For beginners, the tool offers an easy-to-understand interface to explore and learn new trading strategies with confidence.

the tool offers an easy-to-understand interface to explore and learn new trading strategies with confidence. For experienced traders, advanced volatility analytics, peer comparisons, and real-time data empower disciplined, data-driven decision-making.

"We're excited to see Options Insight™ integrated into Firstrade's platform, bring investors the depth of analysis and decision-support tools they need to trade options with confidence", says Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. "Our mission has always been to empower self-directed investors with high-quality research, and this collaboration with Firstrade reflects that commitment."

Options Builder is now available within Firstrade's web trading platform, with more innovative investing tools to come.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions—delivered at the lowest cost. Established in 1985, Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering commission-free trading in stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds, along with a wide range of fixed income products such as Treasuries and CDs. In addition to its diverse investment offerings, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement accounts and advanced tools that empower self-directed investors to confidently build their financial future. Firstrade Securities, Inc is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

About Trading Central

Trading Central has been supporting investment decisions through the world's most admired brokerage and wealth tech brands since 1999. As a one-stop shop for quality financial research, we offer a diverse analytical scope, unique fusion of AI and analyst expertise, and 24H multi-asset global coverage all rolled into beautiful user interfaces. Learn about our award-winning, embeddable research solutions: www.tradingcentral.com.

Media Relations Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.