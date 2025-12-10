Firstrade Launches Invest 3.0 To Offer Enhanced Web Trading Experience

Featuring a modernized interface and advanced tools that offer an intuitive and effortless trading experience.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a leading commission-free online brokerage, today announced the release of Firstrade Invest 3.0, its redesigned web trading platform which aims to deliver an enhanced, more intuitive trading experience built to empower advanced, intermediate, and beginner traders.

Invest 3.0 introduces a sleek, high-tech visual upgrade with more streamlined navigation and modernized functionality to support faster, more efficient decision-making. At the forefront of these enhancements is Quick Trade, a one-click trading feature that lets users place orders from anywhere on the site—one of the most sought-after capabilities among active traders.

Invest 3.0's key features and updates include:

Quick Trade Anywhere: Access a floating Quick Trade order panel from anywhere on the site, allowing you to place orders instantly from positions, stock overview pages, watchlists, research & tools, option chain, and more.

Redesigned Option Chain: A clearer, more intuitive layout that supports multi-leg options strategies and enhances data visualization for more precise decision-making.

Advanced Dashboard & Charts: Sharper visuals and improved portfolio insights to help users track performance and analyze trends efficiently.

Light Mode / Dark Mode: Seamlessly switch between light and dark themes to match individual viewing preferences and support a tailored trading experience across different environments.

"Our priority at Firstrade has always been to deliver self-directed investors user-friendly features and advanced tools that elevate the entire user experience," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "Invest 3.0 brings research, analysis, trading, and portfolio management together in one integrated platform, we aim to make it easier for investors to stay informed and act with confidence."

With the launch of Invest 3.0, Firstrade delivers a more intuitive trading experience while maintaining the competitive pricing clients rely on — including $0 commissions trading and $0 options contract fees — helping investors trade with greater confidence. As the platform continues to evolve, Invest 3.0 will further expand its capabilities, offering an increasingly comprehensive set of tools.

Invest 3.0 is now available to all Firstrade clients.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products.

Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade Securities Inc is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

