Firstrade Launches Invest 3.0 To Offer Enhanced Web Trading Experience

Firstrade Securities Inc.

Dec 10, 2025, 09:00 ET

Featuring a modernized interface and advanced tools that offer an intuitive and effortless trading experience.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a leading commission-free online brokerage, today announced the release of Firstrade Invest 3.0, its redesigned web trading platform which aims to deliver an enhanced, more intuitive trading experience built to empower advanced, intermediate, and beginner traders.

Invest 3.0 introduces a sleek, high-tech visual upgrade with more streamlined navigation and modernized functionality to support faster, more efficient decision-making. At the forefront of these enhancements is Quick Trade, a one-click trading feature that lets users place orders from anywhere on the site—one of the most sought-after capabilities among active traders.

Invest 3.0's key features and updates include:

Quick Trade Anywhere: Access a floating Quick Trade order panel from anywhere on the site, allowing you to place orders instantly from positions, stock overview pages, watchlists, research & tools, option chain, and more.

Redesigned Option Chain: A clearer, more intuitive layout that supports multi-leg options strategies and enhances data visualization for more precise decision-making.

Advanced Dashboard & Charts: Sharper visuals and improved portfolio insights to help users track performance and analyze trends efficiently.

Light Mode / Dark Mode: Seamlessly switch between light and dark themes to match individual viewing preferences and support a tailored trading experience across different environments.

"Our priority at Firstrade has always been to deliver self-directed investors user-friendly features and advanced tools that elevate the entire user experience," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "Invest 3.0 brings research, analysis, trading, and portfolio management together in one integrated platform, we aim to make it easier for investors to stay informed and act with confidence."

With the launch of Invest 3.0, Firstrade delivers a more intuitive trading experience while maintaining the competitive pricing clients rely on — including $0 commissions trading and $0 options contract fees — helping investors trade with greater confidence. As the platform continues to evolve, Invest 3.0 will further expand its capabilities, offering an increasingly comprehensive set of tools.

Invest 3.0 is now available to all Firstrade clients.

About Firstrade
At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products.

Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade Securities Inc is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

Media Relations Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.

Firstrade 推出 Invest 3.0 打造升級版網頁交易體驗

Firstrade 推出 Invest 3.0 打造升級版網頁交易體驗

美國領先的零佣金網路券商Firstrade今日宣佈，正式推出全新設計的網頁交易平台Firstrade Invest 3.0。這次全面升級旨在提供更直覺、更強大的投資體驗，協助各類型投資者更輕鬆掌握市場脈動並自信行動。 Invest 3.0...
Firstrade 推出 Invest 3.0 打造升级版网页交易体验

Firstrade 推出 Invest 3.0 打造升级版网页交易体验

美国领先的零佣金网路券商Firstrade今日宣布，正式推出全新设计的网页交易平台Firstrade Invest 3.0。这次全面升级旨在提供更直觉、更强大的投资体验，协助各类型投资者更轻松掌握市场脉动并自信行动。 Invest 3.0...
