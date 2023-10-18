Firstrade to Begin Offering Fractional Share Trading in December

News provided by

FIRSTRADE SECURITIES INC.

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a leading commission-free online brokerage, is set to launch Fractional Share Trading this December. This new offering reinforces its commitment to providing user-friendly, flexible trading options for all investors.

The introduction of this feature emphasizes Firstrade's dedication to financial empowerment. It allows investors to start with as little as $5, streamlines market access, and integrates seamlessly with Firstrade's suite of services, especially the automatic dividend reinvestment.

John Liu, CEO of Firstrade, remarked, "This move isn't just about offering more investment choices; it's about making the market more accessible. Investors now have the opportunity to tap into prominent companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META), which might have been previously out of reach due to their high per-share prices."

Firstrade is gearing up to launch this feature on its web platform in December, with a mobile update to follow shortly thereafter.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

Contact:
Firstrade PR Team
[email protected]

SOURCE FIRSTRADE SECURITIES INC.

