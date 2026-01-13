FirstService Residential Appoints Brent Reynolds as President of Master-Planned Communities in the South Region

New role will drive growth and operational excellence for the company's expanding large-scale, master-planned lifestyle portfolio in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, announced the appointment of Brent Reynolds as president of master-planned communities, overseeing strategic growth and operational excellence across Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.

The newly established position was created to support the continued expansion of large-scale, master-planned communities throughout the South Region, an area experiencing significant growth and increasing demand for specialized community management expertise.

"Brent is a proven leader whose breadth of experience and strategic mindset position him well to drive excellence, foster innovation, and deliver on our promise of exceptional living in master planned communities," said Robert G. Smith, president of FirstService Residential's South Region. "I am excited to have Brent on the South Region leadership team in his new role."

"I am honored to step into this position and look forward to building on our momentum in the master-planned space. These large-scale, amenity-rich communities require a blend of strategic operations and lifestyle vision to truly thrive," said Reynolds. "Our approach pairs depth of resources and expertise with hospitality-focused service to deliver experiences that enhance the lives of our residents."

Since joining FirstService Residential in 2022 as vice president for the Orlando market, Brent has led with exceptional results, driving revenue growth, improving customer satisfaction, and strengthening associate engagement. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, performance, and accountability.

With more than 35 years of experience in hospitality and residential operations, Brent has built a career in elevating service standards and cultivating high-performing, cross-functional teams. Prior to joining FirstService Residential, he served as vice president of resort operations and brand delivery for Holiday Inn Club Vacations, where he helped grow the organization from 13 to 29 resorts by developing brand operating standards and driving operational excellence initiatives.

Brent holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Youngstown State University and an MBA in Data Analytics from Louisiana State University, Shreveport. He will continue to be based in the company's Orlando office.

