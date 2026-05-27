FirstService Residential collaborates with Forbes Travel Guide to set a new standard in luxury residential living

A comprehensive initiative applying hospitality‑driven service standards from the world's best hotels to residential properties

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, has engaged ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), to establish an elevated benchmark for residential high-rise living. Together, the organizations have developed a customized framework for FirstService Residential grounded in hospitality principles refined at the world's most respected hotels.

The Residences at Alina, one of the luxury properties featured in the new program. A training session, applying hospitality-driven service standards from the world’s best hotels to residential properties.

As resident expectations continue to evolve, property management is increasingly looking to hospitality as a benchmark for service excellence, consistency and accountability. This collaboration reflects a broader industry shift, where service is viewed not simply as an operational function, but as an intentional, end-to-end experience.

Forbes Travel Guide is recognized as the global authority on luxury hospitality, known for its prestigious annual Star Ratings of hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises in more than 100 countries. As architects of customer experience, ATELIER CX provides hospitality expertise, service standards and training methodologies informed by decades of experience with exceptional guest experiences.

"We're excited to collaborate with FirstService Residential as they further strengthen their approach to luxury residential experiences through hospitality-inspired service principles," said Hermann Elger, chief executive officer of Forbes Travel Guide. "This engagement reflects FirstService Residential's commitment to the convergence of hospitality and residential living, where thoughtful service design, consistency and luxury personalization are increasingly important to residents and communities alike."

The comprehensive FirstService Residential program includes a customized service blueprint, training for both the head office and high-rise teams and regular assessments to ensure exceptional service delivery. Seven luxury residences in the United States managed by FirstService Residential are the first to participate: ALINA Residences in Boca Raton, Residences by Armani/Casa, and Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach – along with PIER 4 in Boston, 53 West 53rd in New York City, The Sun Rose Residences in West Hollywood, and Residences at the Stoneleigh in Dallas – with more to come.

"As resident expectations become increasingly sophisticated, property management must evolve with them," said David Diestel, chief executive officer of FirstService Residential. "Working with ATELIER CX allows us to bring greater structure, clarity and consistency to how service is defined and delivered in luxury residential high-rise environments."

The initiative builds on FirstService Residential's operational expertise and leadership in property management while introducing hospitality-focused standards through a new, systematic approach to resident experience.

"Our boards expect their luxury buildings to operate at the highest level," said Robert Smith, president of the South Region at FirstService Residential. "By aligning residential high-rise service with hospitality best practices, we're reinforcing a higher standard for consistency, training and day-to-day execution."

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential