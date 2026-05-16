Kolter Urban Selects FirstService Residential to Manage Art House St. Petersburg

FirstService Residential to deliver property management and lifestyle services to this striking new downtown St. Petersburg luxury high-rise

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, has been selected as the management partner for Art House St. Petersburg, further expanding its portfolio of premier luxury communities across Florida.

Art House St. Petersburg Stunning views from Art House St. Petersburg

Rising 42 stories above the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, Art House is one of the tallest residential towers on Florida's Gulf Coast. Designed by the internationally recognized SB Architects, with interior amenity spaces by award-winning ID & Design International, the 244-residence tower commands panoramic views of the city skyline and Tampa Bay. Situated at the epicenter of downtown on Central Avenue, steps from the waterfront, Beach Drive's renowned dining scene, and the city's vibrant arts and cultural corridor, Art House sets a new standard for urban luxury living in St. Petersburg.

"As Art House St. Petersburg welcomes its first residents – and with only a limited number of residences remaining – we remain focused on delivering an elevated standard of living across every aspect of the building," said Brian Van Slyke, President of Kolter Urban. "Our partnership with FirstService Residential was intentional; we selected them for their exceptional customer care, lifestyle expertise, and hospitality-driven approach."

This selection continues a successful and growing relationship between FirstService Residential and Kolter Urban, who previously partnered on notable high-rises in the area: ONE St. Petersburg, Hyde Park House, Saltaire, and Vue Sarasota Bay, among others. With decades of experience managing luxury high-rise communities throughout Florida and beyond, FirstService Residential brings proven expertise in operations, financial stewardship, and resident experience to Art House.

Residents will enjoy a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a co-working lounge known as The Hub, an elevated outdoor pool deck with cabanas, a spa center with steam room and sauna, a private theater, a boardroom with audiovisual capabilities, and two furnished guest suites. FirstService Residential's management and lifestyle teams will support and activate these amenities with the same hospitality-driven approach that defines its work across the company's luxury portfolio.

"Our commitment to Art House is to serve with consistency, depth, and accountability," said Bobby Knuth, Senior Regional Director for FirstService Residential. "That means strong onsite leadership backed by regional support, disciplined operations, proactive communication, financial stewardship, and a hospitality-driven resident experience that protects the asset and supports the board at a high level."

Art House St. Petersburg is now welcoming its first residents. Learn more about the property at arthousestpete.com. Discover how FirstService Residential is simplifying property management for boards and developers at LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential