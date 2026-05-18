Red Apple Group Selects FirstService Residential to Manage The Residences at 400 Central

FirstService Residential to deliver property management and lifestyle services to the tallest residential building on Florida's west coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, has been selected as the management partner for The Residences at 400 Central, further expanding its portfolio of premier luxury communities across Florida.

The Residences at 400 Central The Residences at 400 Central

Soaring 46 stories and 515 feet above downtown St. Petersburg, The Residences at 400 Central is the tallest residential building on Florida's west coast. Designed by internationally acclaimed architectural firm Arquitectonica, with more than 36,000 square feet of curated indoor and outdoor amenity space conceptualized by Celano Design Studio, the building commands breathtaking views of Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Located at 400 Central Avenue in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, the property sets an entirely new benchmark for elevated urban living on Florida's Gulf Coast.

"FirstService Residential was selected to manage The Residences at 400 Central because of their unmatched experience operating luxury high-rise communities, depth of resources, and proven ability to deliver a world-class resident experience," said John Catsimatidis, Sr., founder of the New York-based Red Apple Group and principal of the company sponsoring the development of The Residences at 400 Central. "As the tallest residential building on Florida's west coast, it was critical for us to partner with a management company that understands hospitality, sophisticated building operations, and the expectations that come with a landmark property of this caliber."

Residents of The Residences at 400 Central will enjoy an extraordinary suite of amenities spanning hospitality, wellness, and entertainment. Highlights include a professional-grade fitness center, outdoor yoga lawn, private coworking spaces, an elegantly furnished boardroom, a theater lounge, game room, private dining room with catering kitchen, and a tropical resort-style pool terrace with an outdoor kitchen, bocce ball court, and covered dog park. Topping the building is the crown jewel of the property: a 46th-floor glass-enclosed Sky Lounge Observatory and exterior observation deck – an amenity as singular as the views it reveals. FirstService Residential's management and lifestyle teams will support and activate these amenities with the same hospitality-driven approach that defines its work across the company's luxury portfolio.

"Managing a landmark community like The Residences at 400 Central requires a management team with true luxury high-rise expertise," said Bobby Knuth, senior regional director for FirstService Residential. "From concierge and valet operations to resort-style amenities and the iconic 46th-floor Sky Lounge Observatory, every detail demands an elevated, hospitality-driven approach. FirstService Residential brings the operational depth, local market presence, and luxury high-rise experience necessary to deliver that level of service."

Learn more about The Residences at 400 Central at residences400central.com.

Discover how FirstService Residential is simplifying property management for boards and developers at LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential