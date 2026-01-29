FirstService Residential Expands Active Adult Community Footprint Across the Southeast With Multiple New Communities Joining Portfolio

Expansion highlights FirstService Residential's lifestyle‑driven approach and the depth of specialized resources supporting large, amenity‑rich communities.

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, announced the expansion of its active adult community portfolio with the addition of several premier properties across Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.

The new Florida communities include Cresswind DeLand, Cresswind Hammock Oaks, Cresswind Lake Harris, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, and Del Webb River Reserve, along with The Lake Society in Georgia and Del Webb Barton Village in Tennessee. Together, they represent significant momentum for FirstService Residential in the 55+ space.

"Active adult communities are a highly specialized segment of master planned communities. They are large-scale, lifestyle-driven, and require advanced operational expertise," explained Brent Reynolds, President of Master-Planned Communities for FirstService Residential's South Region.

"Our property management teams bring an unmatched depth of resources, combined with lifestyle and hospitality expertise, enabling us to consistently deliver branded experiences that resonate across diverse markets," he added.

Active adult communities continue to evolve, with residents seeking resort-style amenities, full-service hospitality, consistent programming, and branded experiences that align with their expectations. Wellness is a cornerstone, as residents prioritize mental and emotional health, vitality, and meaningful social connection.

"FirstService Residential positions wellness as a core pillar – not just an add-on – through structured programs, amenity coordination, lifestyle training, and innovative development, ensuring active adult communities stay both vibrant and healthy," said Reynolds. "It's an exciting moment for the active adult market."

"Lifestyle programming is the heartbeat of active adult communities. When we create opportunities for connection, learning, and wellness, we're not just executing programs and events. We're shaping meaningful experiences that help residents truly love where they live," said Mindy Anderson, Director of Lifestyle, Community Solutions at FirstService Residential.

FirstService Residential's integrated hospitality, lifestyle programming, budget consulting, and food and beverage divisions have become essential differentiators for board members, as well as developers seeking early-stage support and long-term operational consistency.

