FirstService Residential launches Skyline Sessions, a new video series exploring the future of luxury high-rise living

Premiere episode spotlights Miami and South Florida as trendsetter market for lifestyle-driven vertical living

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential property management company, today announced the launch of Skyline Sessions, a new video series exploring what defines excellence in luxury high-rise living today. The series brings together developers, architects, designers, real estate experts, and property management leaders to examine the forces shaping the future of vertical living across North America.

Each episode of Skyline Sessions focuses on one influential market, exploring how design, operations, and hospitality converge to create flagship buildings that are exceptional not only visually, but experientially.

"Luxury high-rise living is undergoing a profound transformation. Residents today expect more than beautiful design. They expect seamless service, thoughtful operations, and buildings that are built to perform and endure over time. Skyline Sessions was created to capture that evolution and share the collective expertise of the leaders and visionaries who are shaping what comes next. We believe these conversations will elevate the entire residential industry."

- David Diestel, CEO, FirstService Residential

The series launches with its premiere episode set in Miami and South Florida, a market that has emerged as one of the most influential forces in global luxury real estate. Over the past years, the region has transformed into a worldwide benchmark for lifestyle-driven, amenity-rich high-rise properties The premiere episode, filmed across Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and beyond, explores how design ambition and operational discipline intersect in South Florida's most prestigious towers. Skyline Sessions will expand to key markets including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto.

"South Florida was the natural starting point for Skyline Sessions. This market has become a proving ground for what luxury vertical living can be, where world-class architecture, hospitality-grade service, and resilient design come together at a scale few markets can match. The developers, architects, and operators working here are setting standards that the entire industry is watching and learning from. There is no better place to begin this conversation."

- Robert G. Smith, President, South Region, FirstService Residential

The premiere episode examines several defining themes in today's luxury high-rise market, including the evolution of amenities from selling points into fully integrated lifestyle systems, the growing importance of operational excellence and anticipatory service, and the critical role of early collaboration among developers, architects, and property management teams. The episode also highlights South Florida's unique position as a coastal market where resilience, sustainability, and long-term building performance are not optional considerations – they are fundamental to value.

To bring Skyline Sessions to life, FirstService Residential engaged Gladstone Media Group, partnering with the award-winning production firm for its cinematic approach and deep expertise in real estate and lifestyle storytelling. The series is designed to be as insightful and purposeful as it is visually compelling.

The Miami and South Florida episode of Skyline Sessions is available now at skylinesessions.com

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FS Insurance Brokers, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

