FirstService Residential expands Austin high-rise portfolio with The Code

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, has assumed management of The Code, a design-forward hotel residence community located in Austin's Zilker neighborhood.

Developed by Pearlstone Partners in collaboration with AvantStay, The Code blends fully furnished private residences with hospitality-style services and amenities. The five-story, 178-property offers flexible living options for short-term and extended stays within one of Austin's most desirable urban corridors.

"We chose FirstService Residential because they truly understand how high-rise and mixed-use communities operate and what it takes to support a lifestyle-driven residential experience," said Bill Knauss, President of Pearlstone Partners. "They are successfully managing other Pearlstone Partners communities, so we knew we were partnering with a team that has a proven track record and the experience needed to support The Code both day to day and for the long term."

The Code features a collection of fully furnished studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences, along with shared amenities that include concierge services, a resort-style pool, rooftop terrace, co-working areas, wellness spaces, and on-site food and beverage offerings. The development reflects Austin's creative character while delivering a professionally managed living environment.

"We are proud to partner with The Code and support this innovative residential concept," said Susan Ward-Freeman, president of the high-rise division in Texas for FirstService Residential. "Our team is committed to delivering consistent operational excellence, protecting the long-term value of the property, and supporting a high-quality experience for residents and owners, building on the work we've done at other Pearlstone Partners communities."

Through this partnership, FirstService Residential will oversee day-to-day management, operations, and resident services, providing the infrastructure, systems, and local expertise needed to support a complex, hospitality-influenced community.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX:FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential