FirstService Residential Illinois Donates $60,000 to Lurie Children's Hospital

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FirstService Residential

May 07, 2026, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential Chicago is proud to announce a $60,000 donation to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The donation was raised with FirstService Residential's community of associates, clients, service provider partners, and In Good Company program. 100 percent of proceeds support Lurie Children's ongoing mission to improve child health and wellbeing.

As part of this contribution, FirstService Residential rebuilt a playground at All Star Kids Academy in the Near West Side, an initiative led by Lurie Children's Hospital. The new playground was officially unveiled during a dedication event held on May 1, 2026, bringing together hospital leaders, community partners, and members of the FirstService Residential team to celebrate the impact of the project.

"We are incredibly grateful to FirstService Residential for helping fund and build the new playground at All Star Kids Academy," said T.J. Johnson, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation. "At Lurie Children's, we believe every child deserves a safe space to play, learn, and thrive. Partners like FirstService help us turn that belief into reality."

"At FirstService Residential, giving back to the communities we serve is a responsibility we take seriously," said Brian Butler, President, FirstService Residential. "Our associates, clients and service provider partners help us create meaningful impact beyond our day-to-day work. We are proud to support Lurie Children's Hospital and be part of a project that creates lasting, positive experiences for children and families in Chicago."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential

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