FirstService Residential Welcomes Quincy Towers to its New England Portfolio

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is proud to announce it has been selected to provide full-service property management for Quincy Towers, an eight-story, high-rise residential community in Quincy, Massachusetts.

"We're thrilled welcome Quincy Towers to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President, FirstService Residential. "Our team is committed to providing comprehensive service offerings, professionalism, and a dedication to service excellence."

Quincy Towers boasts a blend of urban and suburban amenities, excellent schools, numerous parks, and convenient access to Boston.

"We've hit the ground running and are fully engaged with both the board and residents," said Noushig Hagopian, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "The board was seeking a management partner capable of delivering attentive service and reliable support for any challenge."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

