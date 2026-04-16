FirstService Residential Expands North Carolina Presence, Welcomes Bear Lake Reserve Owners Association to Its Portfolio of Premier Managed Communities

TUCKASEGEE, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, announced today that it has been selected as the full‑service property management partner for the Bear Lake Reserve Owners Association in Tuckasegee, North Carolina.

"After supporting the association with financial services, we are thrilled to assume full management responsibilities and officially welcome Bear Lake Reserve to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "Our team is committed to elevating the resident experience and delivering the exceptional service this remarkable community deserves."

Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Bear Lake Reserve offers an unmatched blend of natural beauty and resort‑style living. The community features sweeping mountain vistas, crystal‑clear lake waters, and a wide range of amenities, including a 9‑hole Nicklaus Design® golf course, 20 miles of scenic nature trails, and dedicated pickleball and tennis courts. Its secluded setting and rich outdoor lifestyle make it one of western North Carolina's most distinctive residential destinations.

Dennis Abbott, President, Carolinas, FirstService Residential, emphasized the company's proactive approach to partnership: "We've already hit the ground running, collaborating closely with the board and residents. The board's confidence in our financial stewardship played a key role in their decision to expand our role, and we're honored to serve as their long‑term management partner."

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) and (TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential