FirstService Residential launches new resident insurance solution in partnership with VIU by HUB

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, is proud to announce the launch of a new resident insurance solution designed to close the insurance coverage gap, offer more choice, and simplify life for residents and boards at the communities it manages. This new program is delivered through a partnership between its affiliated company FS Insurance Brokers and VIU by HUB, an omnichannel insurance platform developed by HUB International, one of the largest personal lines insurance brokerage firms in the U.S.

Closing the insurance coverage gap

Recent studies show that about two out of every three homes nationwide may be underinsured1. Residents often discover this only when it's time to file a claim. This can lead to significant extra costs, frustration, and even impact neighbors with property damage or disruptive projects nearby. FirstService Residential's program aims to address these challenges by making insurance more accessible, transparent, and tailored to the needs of every resident.

Whether it's time for annual renewal or an opportunity to explore better coverage options, residents can compare quotes from top national insurers for home, auto, and more, all in one place. As a brokerage, VIU by HUB oﬀers neutral advice to tailor insurance to match each resident's needs. The individual licensed agents of VIU by HUB provide expertise, guidance and quotes in seconds from 50+ top-rated carriers, with coverage across the U.S.

"We are always looking for new ways to add value and simplify life in the communities we serve," said Andrew Lester, president of FS Insurance Brokers. "Our new resident insurance solution is available whenever your residents need it. There's no obligation, just convenience when insurance decisions arise."

"Property managers see firsthand what happens when residents are underinsured. It affects the whole community," said Bryan Davis, President of VIU by HUB. "FirstService Residential recognized that gap and is taking a proactive approach to help residents protect themselves and their neighbors."

How it works

Residents in the U.S. can access the program by visiting fsresidential.com/insurance or calling (844) 217-7905. VIU by HUB's licensed advisors shop across 50+ carriers to find coverage based on each resident's needs and can help review coverage as circumstances change. There is no obligation to purchase, just convenient access to neutral advice and competitive quotes whenever insurance decisions arise.

For more information, visit fsresidential.com/insurance

1 American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA)

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FS Insurance Brokers, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About VIU by HUB

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VIU by HUB is a licensed insurance agency and omnichannel insurance brokerage platform backed by one of the largest personal insurance brokers, Hub International. VIU provides a real-time insurance shopping experience for consumers, offering a wide choice of carriers and neutral, proactive advice. VIU also seamlessly integrates within the systems of its strategic partners in real estate, finance, automotive and other industries to meet customer needs and ultimately add value and drive new revenue. For more information, visit the VIU by HUB Newsroom.

