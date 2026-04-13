FirstService Residential Unveils Reimagined Regional Headquarters in Eatontown, New Jersey

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading residential community management company, today announced the opening of its newly reimagined regional headquarters office in Eatontown, New Jersey. Serving as the hub for teams supporting communities from New England down through South Carolina, the renovated space reinforces the company's long‑standing commitment to localized service, associate collaboration, and continued growth across its expanding portfolio.

Industry leading FirstService Residential officially opens it's Eatontown, NJ HQ office

On April 9, FirstService Residential marked the occasion with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony attended by company leaders, associates, clients, and industry partners. The event celebrated the office's role in enhancing service delivery, supporting regional operations, and contributing to local economic activity and employment opportunities.

"We are proud to showcase our reimagined Eatontown headquarters," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "As the industry leader, we continue to invest in spaces that support our people and strengthen the way we serve our communities. This renovated office was intentionally designed to foster collaboration, flexibility, and connection—equipping our teams to deliver exceptional, localized service every day."

The modernized office features a variety of thoughtfully designed amenities, including a sleeping pod, huddle rooms, Lounge 21, a boardroom, and a multi‑use clubhouse, all created to support productivity, teamwork, and associate well‑being.

The Eatontown regional headquarters is located at: 21 Christopher Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support. Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential