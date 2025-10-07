FirstService Residential Welcomes Aria North to its Management Portfolio

The Aria North Board selected the property management partner for its depth of resources.

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, is pleased to announce its selection as the full-service management partner for Aria North in Sandy Springs, including the Aria North Master Association and its three sub associations, Iconic, The Manors, and The Townes.

Located atop a wooded hill in the heart of Sandy Springs, Aria North is a vibrant residential community, comprised of 363 units with access to upscale amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. With the addition of a new, 12-acre public park, beautiful views and convenient access to shopping destinations, the community is celebrated for delivering an exceptional lifestyle experience for its residents.

"We have a big vision for Aria North, and our property management will be a key part of that vision. We selected FirstService Residential for their breadth and depth of expertise, their infrastructure, and their demonstrated enthusiasm to take our community to the next level," said Board President Brian Shortell.

During meetings with the Aria North Board, FirstService Residential emphasized the importance of developing both short-term and long-term plans to preserve the property's value.

"With strong leadership support for the on-site community association manager and the allocation of financial support resources, we are well-positioned to implement these plans and create an exceptional living environment for current and future residents," said Gabrielle Leary, vice president of FirstService Residential.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential