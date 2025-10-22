FirstService Residential Welcomes Elkins Park House to its Pennsylvania Portfolio

ELKINS PARK, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is proud to announce it has been selected to provide full-service property management for Elkins Park House Condominium Association, a nine-story, high-rise residential community in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.

Elkins Park, now managed by FirstService Residential

"We're excited to have Elkins Park House as part of the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President, FirstService Residential. "Previously self-managed, the board opted to retain a professional management company equipped to take them into the future."

Situated in Elkins Park, this building features numerous amenities, including concierge services, a fitness center, and a pool. It attracts individuals and families looking for a community feel.

"We've hit the ground running and are fully engaged with the board and residents," said Arthur Bartikofsky, Senior Vice President, FirstService Residential. "Our approach to community management struck the board—they were looking for a partner with deep industry expertise and a collaborative mindset to take them from self-managed to managed effectively.

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential