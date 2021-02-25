Fish Processing Equipment Market to Grow by USD 56.36 Million during 2021-2025|Featuring Arcos, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft among others | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

The fish processing equipment market is driven by the increasing focus on preventing fish products from deterioration. In addition, the application of fish processing waste as a source of protein is anticipated to boost the growth of the fish processing equipment market.

Fish are highly perishable and get spoiled more rapidly than any other food item. Therefore, after harvesting, it is important to process and preserve the fish properly to maintain their nutritional attributes and prevent wastage. Fish processing helps in reducing the rate of spoilage. There are various processing techniques such as fish slicing, filleting, skinning equipment, smoking kilns, drying and smoking. Temperature can be reduced through methods such as freezing and refrigeration. All these processes help in keeping the fish stay fresh and increase the shelf life of food products. The increasing focus on preventing fish products from deterioration is expected to increase the demand for different types of fish processing equipment during the forecast period.

Major Five Fish Processing Equipment Companies:

Arcos

Arcos operates business through Thawing Units, Thawing Rooms and equipment, Slicing, and Smoking - Cooking. The company uses Drying equipment for food processing, which includes both fish processing and meat processing. This includes various processes such as Resting/Curing, Oven/Pre-dryer, Dryer/Curer.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft operates business through BA Equipment and BA Solutions. The company specializes in performance-focused solutions for poultry, meat, fish, and seafood products. They supply single machines to complete production lines for preparation, marination, further processing, slicing, vertical packaging, and thermoforming.

KM Fish Machinery AS

KM Fish Machinery AS operates business through the Unified segment. The company provides fish processing solutions that include both Land-based and Onboard Processing factories.

Marel Group

Marel Group operates business through Poultry, Meat, Fish, and Others. The company provides equipment, software, and solutions for the seafood production industry.

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG operates business through Poultry Processing and Separator Technology. The company provides Fish Processing Machinery and Solutions. It plans, designs, and set up complete processing lines as well as fish processing facilities ashore or onboard ship.

Fish Processing Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Filleting and skinning equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

De-heading and gutting equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Grading equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Scaling equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fish Processing Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

