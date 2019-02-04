Fisher-Price Recalls Children's Power Wheels Barbie Campers Due to Injury Hazard

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Fisher-Price-Recalls-Childrens-Power-Wheels-Barbie-Campers-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers

Hazard: The children's ride-on Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately take the recalled Power Wheels away from children, stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" or www.fisher-price.com and click on "Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 44,000

Description:

This recall involves children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers with model number FRC29 with a grey foot pedal. The recalled ride-on vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They are battery-operated and have a play kitchen, a fold out grill and pretend campfire. The model number is printed on a label under the hood.

Incidents/Injuries: Fisher-Price has received 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to run after the foot pedal was released. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $400.

Importer: Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured in: Mexico

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-058

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

