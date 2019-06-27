Fisher-Price Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards Due to Safety Concerns About Inclined Sleep Products

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Fisher-Price-Recalls-Inclined-Sleeper-Accessory-Included-with-Ultra-Lite-Day-Night-Play-Yards-Due-to-Safety-Concerns-About-Inclined-Slee-Products

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Inclined sleeper accessory included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards

Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory, and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag.

Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" or at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 71,000

Description:

This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad. The product is a portable play yard with inclined sleeper and changing station clutch accessories and a carry bag; the inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from October 2014 through June 2019 for between $90 and $110.

Importer: Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-151

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

