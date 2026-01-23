Keep Warm and Safe This Winter: Tips for Using Generators, Furnaces and Space Heaters

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop and much of the nation is preparing for a significant winter storm this weekend, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risks of fires and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning linked to home heating equipment, including space heaters, furnaces and fireplaces. Follow these safety tips to protect your family and home.

Smoke and CO Alarms

Working smoke and CO alarms save lives.

Install smoke alarms on every level of the home and inside each bedroom.

CO alarms should be placed on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas.

Alarms should be battery-operated or have battery backup in case of a power outage. Interconnected alarms are best. When one sounds, they all sound.

Test the alarms every month to make sure they are working. Replace batteries at least once every year, or install smoke and CO alarms with sealed, 10-year batteries.

Portable Heaters

CPSC estimates that portable heaters, including electric space heaters, are involved in an average of 1,600 fires per year, resulting in an average of 70 deaths and 150 injuries annually from 2020 to 2022.

Keep portable heaters at least three feet away from drapes, furniture, bedding and other combustible materials to prevent fires.

Plug electric space heaters directly into a wall outlet—never into an extension cord or power strip.

Turn off heaters when sleeping.

For fuel-burning portable heaters, never refuel when in use. Turn the heater off and let it cool before refueling.

Furnaces, Fireplaces and Chimneys

CPSC estimates that fireplaces and chimneys are involved in an average of 15,400 fires per year, resulting in an average of 30 deaths and 90 injuries annually from 2020 to 2022.

Have a professional inspect all fuel-burning heating systems, including furnaces, boilers, fireplaces, wood stoves, water heaters, chimneys, flues and vents each year.

Fireplaces can spark fires if chimneys are cracked, blocked or coated with creosote, or if embers reach flammable materials.

Fuel-burning heating systems, including furnaces and fireplaces, can produce CO, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. CO poisoning can occur if heating systems are installed incorrectly, poorly maintained, have defective or blocked venting systems or are misused.

Generators

Gasoline-powered generators used during winter power outages can produce as much CO as hundreds of cars. CPSC estimates that from 2012-2022, about 750 people died from CO poisoning associated with generators alone.

Use portable generators outdoors only, at least 20 feet from the home, with exhaust pointed away from any nearby building.

Never use a generator inside a home, basement, shed or garage.

Never refuel a generator while it is running. Turn off generators and let them cool before refueling.

Use Flashlights Instead of Candles

Use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns instead of candles during a power outage.

Never leave burning candles unattended.

Check for Recalled Products

Before using household products any time of the year, check to see if the products have been recalled at www.cpsc.gov/recalls. If a product has been recalled, stop using it immediately and contact the recalling company for the remedy—a refund, repair or replacement.

CPSC has created a helpful graphic with safety tips. Media are encouraged to use the graphic in their stories.

